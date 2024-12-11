Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Tempers flare as Daisy clashes with Danni and Diana and a guest freaks out

Daisy Kelliher warned Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans trouble was brewing for the interior crew this season.

The chief stew made it clear earlier this season that she would never work with Danni Warren or Diana Cruz again.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy also revealed the back half of the season will bring drama with Daisy and her stews.

Thanks to the latest sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, we know the interior crew is falling like a house of cards.

It began this week when Daisy informed Chase Lemacks of all Danni’s dirty deeds since joining the Parsifal III.

The preview picks up from the most recent episode, with Danni seeing red because of her boss.

Tempers flare as Daisy clashes with Danni and Diana on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

When Daisy tries to apologize to Danni, she gives her more of the lecture that the stew doesn’t take in stride. Danni shows her frustration with pretty much everyone and everything on the luxury sailing yacht.

Via her confessional, Danni spills that Daisy is on her list for constantly trying to “shun” her. Danni even tells her boss to “f**k off” in the confessional, of course, but we think it might come in person soon.

After clashing with Danni, Daisy gets a nasty reaction from Diana over the schedule. Diana gets annoyed having to wake up to serve the guests when they return from the club at 5 a.m.

Daisy isn’t here for Diana’s attitude but doesn’t say anything yet. Instead, the chief stew goes off in her confessional about the attitude her stew’s have this season.

Oh yes, Danni and Diana are no longer trying to hide how much they disagree and dislike their chief stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest isn’t happy

Following the jellyfish debacle, Daisy convinces Gary King and Keith Allen to put on a little show for the guests that night before they go out.

During her break, Daisy hangs with Gary in their cabin, expressing how much she appreciates bunking with him. Gary takes this all wrong and uses it as (another) reason why they should be a couple.

We said it before and we will say it again: Daisy and Gary sharing a cabin is a recipe for disaster.

Later, the charter guest turning 50 freaks out over the decorations for her celebration. The crew’s use of black and gold for the decor sends a guest over the edge.

This charter definitely isn’t going well, and the decor situation worsens things. Be sure to tune in to find out how charter six ends and how the first crew night out with Chase Lemacks goes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.