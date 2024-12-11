Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks calls out Gary King and Daisy Kelliher for reaction to his return

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks called out Gary King and Daisy Kelliher after watching how they reacted to his return to the show.

Daisy and Gary were less than thrilled to learn Chase was replacing fired deckhand Emma Crouch.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase poked fun at what his colleagues said about him.

Always the one to make light of things, Chase always tries to take the high road.

However, Chase hit back at his costars during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Chase’s thoughts on Daisy and Gary’s response to his coming back to Parsifal III were mentioned thanks to a Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan.

One virtual fan was eager to know what Chase thought about how his costars reacted when learning he was the replacement deckhand.

“I was a little surprised by their reaction. I understand we weren’t the best of friends last season, but I don’t really understand why they were dreading me coming back,” he expressed.

Chase went on to share, “I do my job. I like both of them. I just had drinks with Daisy like a week ago in London. I think it was a bit of an overreaction. I am not that bad. Come on.”

Not all his former Season 4 colleagues have the same thoughts on Chase as the chief stew and first officer. Chase has become besties with fellow deckhand Alex Propson and speaks with Mads Herrera frequently.

Honestly, Chase doesn’t have a bad thing to say about anyone he worked with on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Chase Lemacks shares a post from Watch What Happens Live

Following his return to the Bravo Clubhouse, Chase took to Instagram to give fans a look at his experience. Chase shared a carousel of photos that included him and Cloyce on the red carpet as well as him and Alex on the red carpet.

There were also images from Chase and Cloyce in their WWHL seats. There were smiles all around for Chase, who clearly had a good time spilling some Below Deck Sailing Yacht tea and exploring the Big Apple.

“Always a blast to visit the @bravowwhl club house! Feeling blessed to see a different side of NYC and at Christmas time! Thanks to @bravoandy for having me🙏🏼 stoked I got to grab some dollar pizza with @chefcloyce and @alexpropson and already looking forward to my next trip to the city! I hope everyone is loving the energy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht! Let me know what y’all think of this last episode and the WWHL appearance!” read the caption on his IG post.

Chase Lemacks is back on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The deckhand is stirring the pot, and this time, it’s not even his fault, well, not yet, anyway.

Danni Warren and Diana Cruz are crushing on him, and things are about to get interesting for Chase as the season barrels along.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.