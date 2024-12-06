Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Diana Cruz debuts new look after shading costars

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz showed off a new look as the Season 5 drama takes a turn.

Diana’s new ‘do comes hot on the heels of the stew shading her costars; more on that in a minute.

The other day, Diana took to Instagram to reveal she’s switched up her look.

Gone are her long bleach blonde locks that Diana sported on the show.

Diana opted for a darker color with a hint of blonde, and she looks fabulous.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sharing two pictures of her posing at the salon, Diana kept her caption simple and to the point.

“Hairdresser AND photographer 😂💕” read her caption.

Diana has also been answering some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan questions while sharing her new hairdo.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Diana Cruz shades her costars

During an Instagram Q&A, Diana didn’t hold back sharing her thoughts on Below Deck Sailing Yacht or her fellow crew members.

One fan gushed over Diana before asking if she would do another season of the hit sailing show.

“ThankuuuI think i would go back if some of the old crew was replaced,” she wrote with smiling emoji.

Later, after she had her new look, Diana answered a follow-up question about the crew. One of her followers wanted to know which crew members she would wish to be replaced on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“НАНАННАНАННА the old ones besides Glenn Its my opinion.. i already know the minions are gonna attack me after this,” Diana shared.

Diana disses some of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members. Pic credit: @dianacruzc_/Instagram

The old ones are, of course, Daisy Kelliher and Gary King, who have helped make Below Deck Sailing Yacht a success since Season 2. This isn’t the first time Diana has dissed Daisy since the new season began, revealing there is no love lost between the two of them.

Diana reiterated her love for Captain Glenn Shepard when asked who her favorite Bravo star was.

“There’s only one answer to this .. Dj @capt_glennshephard,” she replied.

Even though she’s clearly a big fan of Captain Glenn, Diana wouldn’t mind working with another Below Deck captain. When asked if she would ever appear on one of the other Below Deck shows, Diana shared, “YESSSSS! Med!! Pls pls.”

Diana has nothing but love for Captain Glenn. Pic credit: @dianacruzc_/Instagram

The Q&A session occurred as fans got a tease of what’s to come with Diana on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Chase Lemacks catches Diana Cruz’s eye on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, spoilers for the hit sailing show tease that Diana gets frustrated with Danni Warren all because of new deckhand Chase Lemacks. The two stews are smitten with Chase, and yes, it will cause problems.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer, we know that Diana lets Danni know she would go for Chase. However, the stew gets shocked when it’s Daisy, not Danni, who locks lips with the new deckhand on a crew night out.

Diana Cruz has switched things up as her involvement in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama heats up.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.