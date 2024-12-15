Below Deck Sailing Yacht schedule change: Here’s why Season 5 is taking a hiatus

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is about to take a brief hiatus just as things are getting good.

The back half of the season has arrived, bringing the drama and a whole new dynamic to the show.

Deckhand Chase Lemacks plays a large part in the shift, as his arrival has brought a new vibe to the luxury sailing yacht.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase recently promised that the rest of the season will be worth watching after a slow start.

However, we will be waiting a little while before we get to the juicy entertainment.

The hit sailing show has one more new episode before it goes on a break.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 schedule change coming

On Monday, December 16, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Episode 11, Much Ado About Crushing, will air on Bravo. It will be the last new episode of 2024 for a very good reason.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be preempted on Monday, December 23, and Monday, December 30, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Bravo has opted not to air new episodes during this time since, let’s be honest, viewers likely won’t be watching due to spending time with family and traveling for the holiday season.

The new Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 episodes will return on Monday, January 7, airing straight through the end. When the show is back, only a handful of episodes will remain in the current season of the sailing show.

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 news

As we prepare for the brief holiday break, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has given fans some things to discuss.

Chase recently hit back at Daisy Kelliher and Gary King for their reaction to him returning as a deckhand.

Diana Cruz also shaded Gary and Dasiy, but she did it while showing off her new hairdo.

The interior crew is about to explode, which was evident in the recent Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers.

In other Below Deck news, Captain Jason Chambers shows off his sexy side in a sneak peek at Below Deck Down Under Season 3, which you can check out here.

Be sure to tune in to Monday’s episode to get your Below Deck Sailing Yacht fix before the year’s end.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.