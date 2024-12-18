Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks defends Danni Warren hookup: ‘She’s a good girl’

Chase Lemacks has come out to defend Danni Warren after they got busy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

On his first crew night out, Danni wasted no time putting the moves on Chase, much to the dismay of her fellow stew, Diana Cruz.

The episode ended with Danni and Chase heading into a guest cabin for a little alone time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is taking a brief hiatus, so we must wait for the aftermath of their crew night out hookup.

However, Chase isn’t waiting for the next episode to speak his truth and shut down the haters.

In a series of videos on his Instagram Stories, Chase had much to say about the negativity coming at him and Danni.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks defends Danni Warren hookup

Chase got real after calling the episode a “doozy” and admitting he reads all the social media comments. Chase clarified that the crew night out was only his third day on the yacht.

The deckhand explained that the extent of his conversations with Diana and Danni before the crew night out was what Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers saw play out on-screen.

Chase was focused on work and clarified that “it wasn’t that serious at this point” with either stew. Then, he addressed all the hate Danni has been receiving this season.

“I want to talk about some of the hate that Danni is getting. I’ve seen the season. I do understand where people are coming from,” he expressed. “Danni’s a really nice person. You know, she’s a good girl, and we really clicked because we were both high energy.”

The deckhand explained they were so much alike and really enjoyed hanging out together.

“We both were there to have some fun on the downtime when we weren’t working. You know, we’re both a little goofy and over the top, and we clicked. You know, I get along with people like that,” Chase stated.

The Bravo star explained that he was a little much for people last season, but he and Danni meshed very well this season.

Chase also called out those who think he and Danni shouldn’t spend time together, claiming he doesn’t understand why. They weren’t doing anything wrong, which led to him setting the record straight on those accusing Chase of treating Diana poorly.

He reiterated that it was his third day on the yacht, and he hardly knew Diana or Danni. Chase also feels like neither Diana nor Danni were really that into him.

Although Chase certainly doesn’t mind the narrative of the two women crushing on him, he knows it wasn’t that deep. He attributed their liking him to cabin fever.

Chase teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama

Before ending his message, Chase made sure to set the record straight on where things stand with Diana and Danni.

“In closing. Danni’s not Satan. Diana is lovely too. None of it was that serious. We were just having fun. We’re all cool,” he insisted.

The deckhand also gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to look forward to with a bit of a tease for the rest of the season.

“You’re gonna have to stay tuned because it’s all going to hell in a handbasket. It’s about to get crazy. The rest of the season is just really going to implode. It’s just getting started,” Chase spilled.

Now that Chase has defended Danni, he claims he won’t be doing any more messages or posts playing defense. Instead, Chase plans to sit back and watch the rest of the season play out.

For those worried Diana got her feelings hurt, she recently addressed her crush on Chase and defended her friendship with Danni. You can read what she said here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.