Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on ‘miserable’ and ‘anti-fun’ charter guests

Below Deck Sailing Yacht returned from the holiday hiatus with a doozy of an episode that featured lackluster guests full of complaints.

We have never seen a group of guests so bored to be on a luxury yacht in the history of the Below Deck franchise.

From the moment primary guests Sharie, Jillian, and their group appeared on screen, they were unhappy.

They complained about the sailing yacht before even setting foot on it, so we knew it would be an interesting night for the crew.

The episode ended with Jillian, Sharie, and friends airing their grievances to Captain Glenn Shephard after a one-night charter where the group was rude, miserable, and bored out of their minds.

Social media was on fire during the episode, ripping the Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests with bad attitudes about coming on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on recent charter guests

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with critics going off on the guests.

“These guests are just happy being miserable,” read an X.

There was a consensus that the guests were miserable to watch.

“Wow! I think this was the first episode of any of the Below Deck shows that the guests were actually miserable the entire time. No pool, small rooms, no oysters, drinks no strong, too strong. The requested 7 course meal& all water toys and on. Entitled much!” said an X.

course meal& all water toys and on. Entitled much! #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/PesXBdOgdw — Christina (@MXGirl971) December 31, 2024

One X user called out the embarrassing guests and their attitudes, declaring they should feel “ridiculous” watching the episode play out.

“These guests are just anti-fun. Some people just don’t want to have fun,” said one X.

These guests are just anti-fun. Some people just don’t want to have fun. #belowdecksailingyacht pic.twitter.com/YYHQda0xg8 — Ryan Grannan-Doll (@BostonHanSolo) December 31, 2024

Rude was another word to describe Sharie, Jillian, and their pals.

They were also called boring after they reacted to being on a luxury yacht in Ibiza.

If these people are like this on a million dollar sailboat in Ibiza what are they like on a random Tuesday at 5p? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #boring #unhappy #cheerup pic.twitter.com/MR0OXtMaLl — Hutton (@hutton112329) December 31, 2024

A critic thinks the guests were more the “Carnival Cruise” type than the “Luxury Yacht” type.

These people know they are being recorded right??

They seem more like “ Carnival Cruise” and less “Luxury Yacht”!

They wanted a swimming pool on a sail boat? lol 😂 #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/7HroIV5Qbi — Heather (@heathrp123) December 31, 2024

Below Deck Sailing Yacht guests called out for complaining to Captain Glenn

“Worse guest EVER! They don’t like sailing, They don’t like the water and apparently don’t like ANYTHING! It’s just a ruse for a small tip! I know they’ve watched! What’s the surprise? “The boat is leaning! I don’t like it”! Whatever.” wrote a critic.

Worse guest EVER! They don’t like sailing, They don’t like the water and apparently don’t like ANYTHING! It’s just a ruse for a small tip! I know they’ve watched! What’s the surprise? “The boat is leaning! I don’t like it”! Whatever. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/lhLRm5yHrL — Mark Kevin Garrison (@markkgarrison) December 31, 2024

The fact that these guests ended the charter by chatting with Captain Glenn was also a hot topic on X.

One X user declared that the group wanted to complain so they could have an excuse to leave a bad tip, something Gary King clocked in the episode.

Just say u cheap and don’t wanna tip, don’t embarrass yourself. We saw the death stares and heard the ridiculous complaints. Miserable #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/sT3f43Bm44 — ChiChi❤️ (@mydogisphat) December 31, 2024

Another had harsh words for the guests, slamming them for how they acted on the show.

S5E12: bruh, the audacity of these guests to complain to Glenn! They have McDonalds taste buds, ask for oysters but don’t eat them, go sailing but ask for it to stop cause they’re barfing. But the service was the problem?! Go back to your ghetto! #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/NSB7mVv4Rh — Luiza D (@luizaeles) December 31, 2024

“They’re really having the worst time of their lives in that yacht… and cherry on top is Daisy ruining one of her iPhones,” read an X.

They’re really having the worst time of their lives in that yacht… and cherry on top is Daisy ruining one of her iPhones #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY pic.twitter.com/GI67lX6brE — dramabananna (@dramabananna) December 31, 2024

Oh yes, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are unhappy with the latest guests.

Do you agree or disagree with them?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.