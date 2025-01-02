Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren hits back at trolls over Ben Willoughby rumors

Danni Warren from Below Deck Sailing Yacht isn’t here for the rumors surrounding her personal life.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star has been under serious scrutiny all season long over her thirsty ways.

One recent rumor has Danni fed up and taking on the trolls.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danni recently hung out with Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby.

Below Deck fans had a field day with these two hanging out, and the romance rumors heated up.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now Danni’s setting the record straight, as Ben’s relationship with his Below Deck Season 11 costar Sunny Marquis went bust.

What did Danni say about her and Ben?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Danni didn’t hold back, bluntly shutting down the Ben romance rumors.

Danni wrote her words over a car selfie with her sporting sunglasses and puckering up her lips. Yes, she was a mood, and her words depicted just that.

“ok mudddaaaf**kkkkersss since everyone’s in my s**t I’ll say it once. BEN AND I ARE FRIENDS. JUST FRIENDS. LITERALLY.” she began her message.

The Bravo star gave Ben props for giving her a shoulder to lean on as she navigates the Below Deck Sailing Yacht fallout and backlash.

“He’s been such a legend and helped me navigate this BD experience as he is someone that understands how it goes and has been through it a couple of times! THATS IT. Now stay outta my s**t, stay outta his s**t, ok,” Danni expressed, ending her message with a heart emoji and “love ya!”

Danni shuts down lies about her and Ben. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

There’s no question that the season has been tough for Danni. However, she’s focusing on the positives from her experience.

Danni reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht favorites

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Danni was asked about some of her favorite things from her time on the hit sailing show.

The stew was asked to name her favorite, funniest, and dirtiest crew member. Chef Cloyce Martin took the honor for funniest. Diana Cruz earned favorite and split dirtiest with Danni herself.

Danni’s top two crew members are, of course, Diana because they are besties and Emma Crouch.

Danni reveals her favorite Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

Although she doesn’t really have a favorite episode, Danni has a favorite memory, and it should surprise no one it involves Diana.

“every lil cabin debriefing moment with @dianacruze_,” Danni revealed.

Danni shares more Below Deck Sailing Yacht favorites. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is almost over. We know the drama is reaching a boiling point between Daisy Kelliher, Diana, and Danni, so we fully expect to see more of the latter hitting back at the trolls as the interior explodes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.