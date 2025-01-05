Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby addresses Sunny Marquis split and Danni Warren drama

Ben Willoughby has had enough of the BS surrounding his personal life, and he’s setting the record straight.

The Below Deck alum is no stranger to backlash, especially about his ways with women on the show.

Once again, Ben’s making headlines because of women despite quitting Below Deck after Season 11 last spring.

Season 11 saw Ben find romance with Marie “Sunny” Marquis on the show, which lasted after the cameras stopped rolling.

For months, Sunny and Ben showcased their relationship on social media.

However, before the holiday season, the rumor mill began swirling that the romance had ended. Adding fuel to the fire that Sunny and Ben called it quits was his being spotted with Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren.

Now, as so many rumors heat up, Ben has taken on the trolls.

What did Ben say about him and Sunny?

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ben wrote alluded to the end of his relationship with Sunny in a message.

“I need to kindly ask that people respect my space at this time and stop the negative commenting and messages. It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks and some things are private between two people, I’m focusing on moving forward. I understand that a relationship was public and followed by many. Thank you for understanding,” Ben wrote over a black screen.

Although no details were given, it’s clear they are no longer together. Sunny has yet to comment on her relationship status with Ben either.

Ben also hit back at the haters over him hanging out with Danni.

Below Deck alum Ben defends ‘friendship’ with Danni amid backlash

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans roasted the duo after Danni shared a picture of Ben on social media. Danni recently clapped back at the trolls for making assumptions about them.

Ben has done the same thing, and didn’t hold back his frustration with things “being made up.”

In a video shared to his Instagram Stories, Ben said you must own your actions when you sign up for Below Deck.

Then, he went all in on the lies about him and Danni.

“When s**t is made up, that’s when it gets to me. Danni and I caught up because she’s having such a hard time dealing with all the crap online from Below Deck, and she wants someone to relate to. That’s totally fair. Leave it at that,” he expressed.

Ben explained that another photo was misinterpreted. It seems a picture of him and a co-worker on a day off led some trolls to think it was Danni, which it wasn’t.

The yachtie explained that the photo was from a crew day off, and other crew members were present. Ben reiterated that nothing was going on between Danni and him.

“Stop making s**t up. I am going through my own s**t at the moment, and this is just stupid, like piss off. It’s so annoying, and I shouldn’t have to explain this,” he stated.

There you have it, folks. Danni Warren and Ben Willoughby have set the record straight and are frustrated with all the assumptions or, as Ben said, stuff “being made up.”

What do you think about Ben’s statements?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus at Bravo.