Below Deck fans roast Ben Willoughby and Danni Warren after she posts photo of him

Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren are being roasted after her social media post suggests they are working together.

Recently, Danni used Instagram Stories to share a picture of Ben chilling on a yacht and tagged him.

Those who follow Ben know he has been sharing several IG Stories about being back at work after claiming Below Deck hurt his yachting career.

On Reddit, user u/Hladeau shared the Instagram Story Danni posted about Ben in the Below Deck thread.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to become filled with trolls and haters coming for the two yachties.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After all, Danni and Ben are two of the thirstiest crew members to ever work in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck fans roast Ben Willoughby and Danni Warren

“I mean, they are perfect for each other,” wrote a Reddit user, while a different one stated, “Happy for the gruesome twosome. Like removes like.”

Another joked they were the perfect “gas station” match. A critic thought they were “basically the same person” because of their behavior.

One user said what we all know: Ben will certainly give Danni the attention she craves.

Pic credit: @u/Hladeau/Reddit

Calling them a “match made in heaven” was mentioned more than once, as was the fact that Danni and Ben deserve each other.

“Hahaha I don’t think there’s enough attention in the universe for these two to exist in the same place at the same time,” wrote a critic.

Pic credit: @u/Hladeau/Reddit

The two Below Deck stars were also called “Gross” and “The two most thirstiest b***hes.”

It was even suggested that the two of them be thrown into the ocean.

Pic credit: @u/Hladeau/Reddit

More comments take aim at Danni and Ben

One critic wrote, “Honestly this would be perfect if they took each other out of the dating pool.”

The remark was met with another agreeing they should “Get married. Run off into the sunset.”

Pic credit: @u/Hladeau/Reddit

When a critic revealed that Ben gave them “the ick,” a different one stated they both give off that same vibe.

Some Reddit users never want to see either back on their TV screens again.

Pic credit: @u/Hladeau/Reddit

Ben definitely won’t be, as he confirmed earlier this year he’s done with the Below Deck franchise. Danni will be, though, at least as the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 plays out on Bravo.

Even though we have no idea what’s happening with Ben Willoughby and Danni Warren, Below Deck fans are here for them being together, mainly because they are both so disliked.

For those wondering about Ben’s relationship with Sunny Marquis, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, things don’t look good for the couple, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck returns in 2025.