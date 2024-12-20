Below Deck Season 11 stars Sunny Marquis and Ben Willoughby shocked fans when their boatmance turned into the real deal.

They had ups and downs on-screen, with many fans thinking Ben was just too good for Sunny.

After all, Ben was no stranger to boatmances, following his drama with Camille Lamb on Season 10 of the hit yachting show.

However, when Season 11 finished airing on Bravo, Sunny and Ben confirmed that they were still an item.

The couple updated Below Deck fans on what had been happening since they wrapped filming while keeping the romance a secret for over a year.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, as 2024 winds down and months have passed since their relationship news, Below Deck fans wonder if they are still dating.

Are Ben and Sunny from Below Deck Season 11 still together?

Neither Sunny nor Ben have commented on the status of their relationship. Based on their social media, though, all signs point to them being over.

The duo no longer follows each other on social media, and let’s be honest, that’s a sure sign a relationship is done.

Ben has wiped his Instagram feed of anything Sunny, adding even more fuel to the breakup fire. Sunny has one picture of Ben on her IG page from when they were headed to Mexico this summer.

They each have pictures from their time on Below Deck, but all of the ones of the two of them from that time are gone. What remains are group pictures featuring the Season 11 crew.

Will Sunny Marquis and Ben Willoughby be on Below Deck Season 12?

Perhaps Below Deck fans will get more insight into what happened to the relationship when Sunny returns for Season 12 of the hit yachting show. That’s right; the rumor mill is buzzing that she will return for another season.

Ben won’t be back. He confirmed that even before Season 11 wrapped its run on Bravo. The bosun not only butted heads with Captain Kerry Titheradge but shaded Below Deck more than once as Season 11 played out.

Since then, Ben has dissed the show more, revealing he had to quit yachting because he was fired after an owner found out he was on the show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben vowed to change the stigma surrounding Below Deck.

It looks like another Below Deck couple has bit the dust. Honestly? They lasted much longer than we thought they would when the show ended.

Below Deck is on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.