Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby blames show for getting ‘fired’ from other yachting jobs

Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby has not put his time on the hit-yachting show in the rearview.

Ben appeared in Seasons 10 and 11, but after his experience in the latter, he has been shading and dissing the franchise.

Even as the season was playing out on Bravo, Ben took aim at Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender.

Months after Season 11 ended, Ben has done it again by sharing a TikTok revealing that his time on the show impacted his career as a yachtie.

In a video on TikTok, Ben shared a story of what happened to him when the captain and owner of a yacht he was working on found out he spent two seasons on Below Deck.

Ben was fired even though he had worked on the yacht for a couple of weeks in St. Maarten and St. Kitts.

“Have a good story about the crew on Below Deck, getting back into the industry after television appearances #fyp #foryoupage #belowdeck #benwilloughby #yachtlife #yachtcrew #yachting #belowdeckseason11,” read the caption on his TikTok.

The video wasn’t the only thing Ben had to say about how Below Deck impacted his yachting career.

Ben Willoughby blames Below Deck for no longer being in yachting

During an Instagram Q&A session, one of Ben’s followers asked what he was doing now and if yachting was still part of his life.

“Nope, not yachting anymore. Have decided to move out of the industry as below deck has caused too many battles getting back into the industry,” he wrote.

Ben added that instead of yachting, he’s focusing on his other passions, which include the film industry. The former yachtie loves photography and often shares his pics on social media.

Another fan asked if Ben couldn’t get a job in yachting anymore because of his time on Below Deck.

“It’s a stigma throughout the Superyacht world. Some take offense to the show, most crew need to be discreet onboard. Hopefully it, changes for future below deck crew,” Ben expressed.

Ben blames Below Deck for yachting career demise. Pic credit: @wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

There’s no question that Ben doesn’t have any love for Below Deck, but the show did bring one good thing to his life: Marie “Sunny” Marquis.

Ben Willoughby and Marie ‘Sunny’ Marquis are still going strong after Below Deck

Throughout Season 11, Ben kept fans guessing whether he and Sunny were still together.

Ben admitted to having a girlfriend but didn’t reveal her name. The couple confirmed they were going strong after over a year together when the season ended.

Sunny and Ben spent time traveling together and sharing their experiences on social media. Most recently, Ben shared an Instagram post of them attempting a painting challenge.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sunny will return to Below Deck for Season 12. The show has already been filmed, so fans should get more of an update on her relationship with Ben when Season 12 hits Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.