Below Deck Season 11 comes to a close very soon, and fans can’t but wonder if Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis are still together.

Sunny and Ben’s relationship has played out all season with many ups and downs.

Even with his wandering eye and attempt to rekindle a romance with Camille Lamb, Sunny can’t seem to quit Ben.

Ahead of the Below Deck Season 11 finale, things seemed to be getting more serious, with them considering a future off the St. David yacht.

Ben and Sunny’s on-screen actions aren’t the only reason Below Deck fans are questioning their relationship status.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They have definitely been giving mixed signals on social media, which, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, had Sunny taking on the haters.

So, are they dating today? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Are Ben and Sunny from Below Deck still together?

Over the past few weeks, Sunny and Ben have been sharing a lot of social media posts together. They certainly appear to be giving off vibes of still dating.

Following Ben’s attempt to get back together with Camille, he used Instagram Stories to share that he and Sunny were on great terms. Ben also told Below Deck fans to “Watch this space.”

The tease definitely has Below Deck fans thinking the bosun and the lead deckhand are a couple.

Ben does have a girlfriend but has yet to name her. Ahead of the Below Deck Season 11 finale, Ben did another Instagram Stories Q&A session where he was asked about his personal life.

One user wanted to know if he was single, and another wanted to know if he was dating someone from the Below Deck franchise.

Ben retired and confirmed he’s in a relationship, while also confirming his girlfriend is someone in the Below Deck family. The bosun even shared a sunset shot of him and the woman in his life, making sure that her face wasn’t revealed.

Ben reveals his girlfriend is from the Below Deck family. Pic credit: @wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

From the side, the woman in the photo could be Sunny, but that can’t be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sunny recently shared the picture below on Instagram, which has added fuel to the fire of those romance rumors.

For us, all signs seem to point that Sunny and Ben are an item. However, all of their social media posts with each other could be just to throw Below Deck fans until after the Season 11 finale.

There’s a new rumor floating around that Ben may actually be dating Below Deck Season 6 alum Caroline Bedol, too.

It’s a safe bet that Ben will share more insight into his romance once Below Deck Season 11 wraps up.

More Below Deck romance news

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual has given an update on whether she and Kyle Stille have gone the distance following the show.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn married her long-time love Leah Shafer earlier this month.

Captain Sandy’s good friend Aesha Scott got engaged to her boyfriend Scotty Dobson so another Below Deck Med wedding will be happening.

Fraser Olender connected with Below Deck charter guest Steven, and you can find out if they are still dating here.

Be sure to tune into the Below Deck Season 11 finale to find out if Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis leave the St. David yacht together or separately.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.