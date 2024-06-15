Ben Willoughby confirms Below Deck exit, reflects on reality TV stint

Below Deck star Ben Willoughby confirmed he won’t return for Season 12 while reflecting on his time on the hit yachting show.

Ben’s news really shouldn’t come as a surprise to Below Deck fans.

Season 11 brought a lot of drama for Ben, including a feud with Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Along with drama with the captain, Ben has shaded Below Deck more than just while the season played out for editing.

One positive thing from Below Deck Season 11 for Ben was his girlfriend, Sunny Marquis.

However, even the possibility of Sunny returning for Below Deck Season 12 isn’t enough for Ben to go back again.

Ben Willoughby confirms Below Deck exit

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Ben was asked about his future on Below Deck. Sharing a black and white photo of himself smiling, Ben dashed any hopes of a return.

“Don’t count on it,” he wrote.

Just because he won’t be back on Below Deck doesn’t mean Ben has given up on reality TV. When one fan wanted to know if he would do another reality TV show, Ben replied, “Most definitely.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben shared that he would appear on Below Deck Med. Ben worked with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Season 10 when she stepped in for Captain Lee Rosbach for a few charters.

Now that Ben has ended his run on Below Deck, the bosun’s looking back on his experience on the hit yachting show.

Below Deck’s Ben Willoughby reflects on stint on the show

A few weeks after the Below Deck Season 11 finale, Ben used Instagram to reflect on his journey. Using Instagram, Ben shared a video of his time on both seasons with a lengthy caption.

“Having some time to decompress from the last 2 years with below deck. It’s been so nice to finish up this journey. You can’t really tell someone what their experience will be with these type of reality tv shows, as each experience is different,” he expressed.

Ben dished that one of those experiences he wouldn’t trade for anything. Let’s be honest. We all know he’s referring to Season 11 because he always talks positively about his Season 10 stint.

Although, he could be referring to Season 11 since he did get the girl in the end.

“One of which I wouldn’t trade for the world, being honestly grateful for the time I’ve spent on the scene and in front of the camera. As for now I know it’s not the last time I’ll be infront of a camera 🎥 I’d like to thank all the production staff for their countless hours around the clock to make these tv shows come to life 🙏🏽,” he ended his message.

Ben Willoughby won’t be on Below Deck Season 12. However, we do know another season of the OG show is coming, with new details constantly coming to light.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.