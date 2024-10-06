Below Deck Season 12 cast, premiere date, and everything else we know so far

There’s been a lot going on in the Below Deck world as Below Deck Med wrapped up it’s run and Below Deck Sailing Yacht hits Bravo airwaves.

Despite all the hoopla surrounding Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht finally premiering, it has also brought up questions about the OG show.

Captain Kerry Titheradge took over Below Deck for Season 11 after Captain Lee Rosbach was not asked back.

The shift added a whole new dynamic to the series, even though Below Deck fans weren’t completely on board at first.

However, by the time Season 11 ended, Captain Kerry won over fans who are now anxiously waiting for him to be back on the small screen.

The good news is Captain Kerry was spotted filming Season 12, which is no surprise considering he’s the face of Below Deck.

Below Deck Season 12 cast

Social media super sleuths first spotted Below Deck Season 12 filming this spring, even before Season 11 finished playing out on Bravo.

Sailing Catchin’ Rays 2 put together a YouTube video to share some details on Season 12. In the footage, we can see that St. David is, once again, the yacht, and St. Maarten is the location.

Along with Captain Kerry, Fraser Olender was also spotted in the footage back as chief stew. This will mark Fraser’s fourth stint on Below Deck and third in the chief stew role, making him the official Kate Chastain replacement on the show.

Deckhand Kyle Stillie is back too on deck, but it’s unclear yet if he’s the new bosun or, once again, a deckhand.

Marie “Sunny” Marquis is also returning to the deck team, which is interesting considering her boyfriend, Ben Willoughby, has slammed the show and vowed never to appear on it again.

In another interesting turn of events, a Redditt thread claims that Chef Anthony Iracane is back in the galley after Captain Kerry fired him on Season 11. It’s hard to see if it’s really the chef in the photo, so take that with a grain of salt.

When will Below Deck Season 12 premiere?

Now that we know Season 12 of the OG show was filmed months ago, fans are wondering when it will premiere. The wait will be awhile as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is only just beginning.

If Below Deck Season 12 airs after the sailing show, it should return on Bravo in late January or early February 2025. However, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 still needs to air, so that could push Below Deck back to early summer 2025.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more updates on Below Deck.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.