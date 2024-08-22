Captain Jason Chambers confirms Below Deck Down Under Season 3 coming ‘soon’ and teases alum returns

Finally, we have an update on Below Deck Down Under Season 3, thanks to Captain Jason Chambers, and it’s good news for fans.

It’s been nearly a year since Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under ended.

Captain Jason and Aesha Scott took the Below Deck spin-off to new heights in Season 2, earning mad praise for how they handled a near sexual assault.

However, fans wondered if the show was canceled when Aesha returned to Below Deck Med for Season 9 in the chief stew role.

While the show’s future remained up in the air, Captain Jason urged Below Deck Down Under fans to express their frustration to Bravo.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Whether or not his message to fans helped, Captain Jason finally has something positive to share or tease.

Captain Jason Chambers confirms Below Deck Down Under Season 3

The other day, Captain Jason took to Instagram to promote Gold Dust spa in Bali. While his caption didn’t mention anything about Below Deck Down Under, he had some things to say about the show in the comments section.

“When will we see you back in Below Deck???!” asked one fan, with Captain Jason responding, “@bev_davis3 soon ❤.”

A Below Deck fan interacts with the captain. Pic credit: @captainjchambers/Instagram

Another fan wanted to know if Captain Jason was ever returning to yachting. The captain’s response gave more insight into the show.

“@dylananddarby You can’t do both unfortunately. As a captain you need to be 100% committed and I’m using this gap in life to be with my daughter and see where the dices land. ❤️,” he explained.

The captain chats with a fan. Pic credit: @captainjchambers/Instagram

That’s not all Captain Jason had to say about Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers reveals alum returns for Season 3

Another clue about Below Deck Down Under Season 3 comes from a joint Instagram post featuring Captain Jason and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

“Saw this legend !!!! @captainjchambers joking around since day one ! 😂 #captain #belowdeck #bravo #wwhlbravo #freind #friendship #love #fun #happy #jokers,” read the caption.

Captain Jason gave Below Deck Down Under fans something in the comments section.

“Below deck down under crew in LA, does this mean our season is getting closer to the screens? Mmm I wonder?” Captain Jason wrote.

Fun news from the captain. Pic credit: @captainjchambers/Instagram

Oh yes, the captain just dropped a bomb that Tzarina is back for Season 3 of the Below Deck spin-off, and we are here for them to work together on-screen again.

The question remains when will Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under premiere? As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is slated to premiere this fall.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 should follow the sailing show, which would mean an early 2025 premiere.

Then again, if Bravo doubles up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes like it did last season, Below Deck Down Under could premiere sooner.

Check back with Monsters and Critics for more updates on Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.