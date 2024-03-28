Captain Jason Chambers shares update on Below Deck Down Under Season 3, asks fans for help

Captain Jason Chambers has given an update on Below Deck Down Under Season 3 while asking fans for some help.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under was a mega-hit for the latest Below Deck spin-off.

Following a successful Season 2, Bravo renewed Below Deck Down Under for Season 3, announcing the news at BravoCon.

Below Deck Med Season 9 and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, were also announced at the same time.

However, unlike the other Below Deck shows, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 hadn’t been filmed when news of the renewal broke.

Months later, fans anxiously await news on when Captain Jason and his trusty side-kick Chief Stew Aesha Scott will be back.

It seems that Captain Jason, too, is getting antsy waiting for more news on the upcoming season of his hit-yachting show. Last December, the hunky captain admitted the next installment of Below Deck Down Under had yet to be filmed.

According to Noah Samton, a senior vice president of unscripted current production for NBCUniversal, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 was filming earlier this month.

The other day, Captain Jason took to Instagram to express his readiness for Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under to hit Bravo airwaves.

“Anyone else excited for Season 3 of BDDU?” he wrote alongside a video featuring highlights from Season 2.

The comments section of Captain Jason’s IG post was filled with fans asking about the show, prompting him to ask for help.

Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers asks fans for help

While the hunky captain didn’t spill any filming details or even confirm the season was in the can, he did have some information to drop.

One user wanted to know when Below Deck Down Under would start. There was a response from Above Deck Podcast that the show was currently filming, and then Captain Jason chimed in.

“Talk is this year 🤔 Lets shout out and tell @belowdeckbravo how much we want this…” was his response.

When more users asked about a premiere date, Captain Jason again encouraged them to reach out to Bravo to let the network know how much fans want the show back on air.

The captain reiterated his hope it would be soon because he thinks “we need another BDDU on our screens soon.” We have to agree with Captain Jason, too!

Other fans opened up about missing the show, as one user thought the video was a trailer for the new season.

“I know it’s way too long for us all, but let’s bring some good memories back so people ( Bravo) don’t forget we had a good season..,” the captain replied.

It was also brought up that Below Deck Med is on all the time and questioned if Below Deck Down Under isn’t good enough. Captain Jason popped up to explain he loves being an underdog, but a new season is needed immediately.

There’s no question that Captain Jason is rallying the troops to get Below Deck Down Under Season 3 on Bravo ASAP.

One of his responses, though, has us worried it won’t be until next year as he commented, “One every two years is just too long.”

Captain Jason Chambers and Below Deck Down Under fans want the show back on Bravo.

Unfortunately, the earliest it would air is late next fall. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Season 11 mid-season trailer just dropped, so it’s only at the halfway point.

That means Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 won’t air until June, and Below Deck Med Season 9 will likely follow sometime in the early fall. Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under should air after those two Below Deck spin-offs wrap.

If Bravo decides to double up episodes, it could make way for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 earlier, but we haven’t heard a peep about that yet.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.