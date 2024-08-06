When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiere? Bravo teases return

The wait for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 appears to be almost over!

After Bravo shocked fans by airing Below Deck Med Season 9 this summer, it seems Captain Glenn Shephard and crew will be back soon.

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht have been anxiously waiting for Season 5 since photos confirmed it was filmed last summer.

Although Bravo never addressed the sudden schedule change, there’s speculation it has to do with Gary King.

More on that topic later but now back to the good news.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The network has teased we won’t be without Below Deck Sailing Yacht much longer.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiere?

This week, Bravo snuck in a fall promo that had Below Deck Sailing Yacht in it. One super fan shared the video on Reddit.

In the teaser, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is shown. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Beverly Hills, Potomac, and New York City are also slated for the fall.

There wasn’t a premiere date. However, based on the Below Deck Med mid-season trailer, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht should premiere on Monday, September 30.

If a Below Deck Med Season 9 reunion happens—which is a big if—the show will premiere on Monday, October 7, and air through winter 2025.

Hopefully, the fall teaser means we will be getting a first-look trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht soon.

What can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect from Season 5?

The biggest question, aside from when the sailing show will be on Bravo airwaves, is how Gary will fit into the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary was accused of sexual misconduct by a production team member days after Season 5 filming wrapped. It’s assumed that’s why the show was pushed back so editing could figure out what to do with him.

Unlike Peter Hunziker, who was fired and edited out of Below Deck Med for a racist post, Gary plays a pivotal role on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Peter was a deckhand, while Gary is not only the first officer but also always has big storylines due to his playboy ways.

Neither Bravo nor 51 Minds have commented on Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht or how Gary fits into it.

Daisy Kelliher is also back for another season. In fact, she and Gary recently had a little reunion that shut down some rumors.

Other than that, we will just have to wait a little bit longer for more details on the upcoming season of the hit sailing show.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.