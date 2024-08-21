Below Deck Med Season filming: Is Aesha Scott back?

Below Deck Med Season 9 is still barreling right along on Bravo, with a handful of episodes left to play out.

However, we have some news on Season 10 of Below Deck Med.

That’s right, it’s that time of year again when we get glimpses of the next season of Below Deck Med filming.

The production schedule has been the same for Below Deck Med for years.

Every July or August, filming kicks off with social media sleuths sharing every detail they find.

Thanks to a thread on Reddit, it has been confirmed that Below Deck Med Season 10 is a go, with speculation a couple of familiar faces are back.

Below Deck Med Season 10 is filming

The first Reddit thread came out the other day, with the reveal that Below Deck Med will have a new boat next season.

That’s right, no more Mustique yacht on the show and it is a good thing considering the leaking water issue that caused Chief Stew Aesha Scott to have one less stew than needed during Season 9.

“Hey below deck fans and friends. I think I be spotted the below deck med production right here in Barcelona . Anyone else?” was the caption on the first thread where several crew members in the signature Below Deck Med red shirts can be seen.

Another Reddit thread featured even more pictures, this time with some close-ups that have fans convinced a couple of familiar faces return.

Eagle-eyed fans are certain they saw current Below Deck Med star Nathan Gallagher in the photos. Perhaps he will return in the Bosun role.

Max Salvador from Below Deck Med Season 8 also appears in a couple of shots, with one featuring a decent close-up of him. There’s no question that having Max back is an interesting choice because he was entertaining, but he did nearly quit for not really being into yachting.

Although other crew members can be seen, no recognizable faces are in the shots. That begs the question of whether fan favorite Aesha will return for her second season as chief stew.

Is Aesha Scott back for Below Deck Med Season 10?

Aesha has totally brought a new vibe to the show. After the very toxic Seasons 7 and 8, the current season has been so much more enjoyable.

For the most part, the crew is enjoyable, but it’s Aesha who breathed new life into Below Deck Med. Even Captain Sandy Yawn is different, with Aesha on her team.

The good news is that, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha has no plans to levee the Below Deck franchise anytime soon. Even though she’s planning a wedding and has a new business venture, Aesha will return as long as the powers that be ask her.

It would be a shock if Aesha isn’t filming Season 10. Aside from fans loving her, since Hannah Ferrier was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn, all the chief stews have been one and done.

Aesha is the perfect choice to change that and become the face of Below Deck Med with Captain Sandy.

Are you excited Season 10 of Below Deck Med is filming?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.