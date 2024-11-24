Ben Willoughby vows to ‘fight’ Below Deck stigma in yachting, issues challenge to haters

Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby has had enough of the stigma surrounding the show in the yachting industry.

After appearing on the show for two seasons, Ben has been vocal about his disdain for Below Deck.

The bosun has thrown shade at Below Deck more than once after Season 11 didn’t paint him in the best light, especially as his feud with Captain Kerry Titheradge erupted.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ben recently shared that he was fired from a boat after the owner found out he appeared on Below Deck.

Fed up with the stigma that follows yachties who appeared on the show, Ben plans to do something about it.

In a recent message on his website, Ben said he was ready to prove the haters wrong and protect future Below Deck crew members.

Ben Willoughby vows to ‘fight’ Below Deck stigma

The Below Deck alum didn’t mince words as he spoke his mind on a topic that hadn’t just affected him. Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Lucy Edmunds also expressed frustration over a chief stew making assumptions about her work ethic because of her time on the show.

Ben wrote a lengthy essay titled Breaking the Stigma: Navigating a Yachting Career After Below Deck to discuss this topic.

“This stigma is most disheartening when it comes from fellow yacht crew members—people who should understand the intricacies of the job but instead choose to dismiss and judge without ever stepping into the world of production,” he wrote.

After sharing what goes into making the show and revealing that it makes his job as a yachtie harder, Ben opened up more about the stigma he has endured. Ben has admitted it was hard because even friends in the industry looked at him differently despite his vast resume and years in yachting.

“Despite these challenges, I will fight—and die on this hill—for the amazing cast and crew who’ve taken the brave step to be part of Below Deck. They don’t deserve to be written off or judged based on misconceptions or the actions of a few individuals,” Ben expressed.

He added that many Below Deck cast members are professionals with integrity and should not be judged by a few bad apples.

The former yachtie didn’t just promise to fight. Ben challenged the trolls and haters who judge yachties from Below Deck.

Ben Willoughby issues challenge to Below Deck haters

Before taking on the trolls, Ben reminded anyone reading his essay that work ethic and skills always speak volumes and can overshadow any criticism. Then came his challenge.

“To those who continue to critique Below Deck without firsthand knowledge: I challenge you to consider the bigger picture. The show doesn’t define the yachting industry—it’s merely a lens through which it’s seen by the world. If you feel the industry is misrepresented, then ask yourself: what are you doing to represent it better?” Ben stated.

In the end, Ben Willoughby gave food for thought by explaining that perhaps the problem is not the show but the yachting industry as a whole.

To read Ben’s entire essay, click here.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.