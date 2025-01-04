Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Daisy gets dragged by guests, Danni, and Captain Glenn

Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers reveal Season 5 has officially hit rough waters, and Daisy Kelliher’s taking the brunt of the blame.

The season is winding down, but the drama has only sped up over the past few episodes.

We know the next episode is rough for Daisy, thanks to the latest preview video.

In the sneak peek, things pick up right where they left off, with Captain Glenn Shephard getting an earful from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests.

While the group has no issues with the deck team, the co-primary guests, Jillian and Sharie, revealed that the interior team was unacceptable.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Captain Glenn listens as Sharie explains there was eye-rolling, talking behind the guests’ backs, and more behavior that let the guests know the interior was irritated with them.

Daisy gets dragged by guests and Danni on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After apologizing profusely to the group, Captain Glenn leads the group out to the dock where the crew is waiting. It’s awkward, to say the least.

Daisy, Danni Warren, and Diana Cruz’s goodbye is worse than expected, as the two primary guests slam them in front of the rest of the crew. Daisy can’t hide her irritation at the criticism.

It’s not the last critique she gets in a short amount of time, either. The chief stew has a not-so-productive meeting with her team, which leads Danni to ask for a one-on-one with Daisy.

Danni speaks for her and Diana, calling out Daisy for shouting and snapping at them. The feedback is not what Daisy expected, especially as Danni explains that Daisy does it mostly to her.

Things go from bad to worse when Danni claims she and Diana are often left in the dark, so they have had to take the initiative to do things independently. Danni reiterates that it feels like Daisy never gives direction.

After Danni expresses her frustration, Daisy apologizes and stands up for herself. Danni then blames Daisy for not caring about the job and losing her passion for it.

The tense talk ends with Daisy feeling blindsided and revealing she will reevaluate her approach. However, through her confessional, Daisy goes off about Danni, making it clear that they are not equals and that Daisy is the boss.

In her confessional, Danni sarcastically calls Daisy’s headspace an attitude of the chief stew being older and wiser than her and Diana

We already know this isn’t going to end well because, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase Lemacks spilled that the interior will be in shambles for the rest of the season.

Daisy Kelliher walks away from Captain Glenn Shephard on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

It’s a “dump on Daisy” day on Parsifal III. Following her intense conversation with Danni, Captain Glenn asks to speak with Daisy.

The captain informs Daisy about the guests’ complaints about the interior service. Daisy takes full responsibility for her actions while letting Captain Glenn know how the guests acted toward her team.

Unfortunately for the chief stew, Captain Glenn doesn’t have much sympathy and reminds her that she sets the tone for the department.

Daisy becomes upset, to which the captain tells her not to get upset, but Daisy can’t help it because it’s been a day. Captain Glenn tells her to take a minute and come back. A frustrated Daisy walks out of the cabin and right off the sailing yacht.

Will Daisy quit Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Oh yes, the sneak peek is intense and doesn’t fare well for Daisy. To watch the full preview, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.