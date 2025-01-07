Below Deck Down Under Season 3 trailer teases Aesha’s replacement, angry Captain Jason, crew chaos, and more

The wait for news about Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is finally over, thanks to a first-look teaser that includes a premiere date.

After months of anticipation and speculation about when the Below Deck spin-off will return to Bravo, we have the answer.

Bravo dropped the trailer, and all we can say is that it looks oh-so-good and will definitely be worth the long wait.

Captain Jason Chambers has his hands full on Below Deck Down Under Season 3, that’s for sure.

This time around, the hunky captain doesn’t have his trusty sidekick Aesha Scott to help him navigate the rough waters.

Based on the teaser, the new chief stew is a 180 from the Aesha, causing problems for the captain instead of helping him.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 trailer

If Below Deck Down Under fans thought Season 2 was one for the books, we apparently haven’t seen anything yet.

The trailer reveals that the new season is out of control, and fans are going to see a side of Captain Jason we never have before.

One crew member punches the wall in a fit of rage, while another is accused of bullying. There are boatmances galore, with hookups and breakups making things messy for the crew.

Below Deck Down Under star Harry Van Vilet is part of a boatmance this season. The deckhand claims he “grew some balls” since last season and is no longer sitting on the sidelines.

Harry isn’t the only returning crew member. Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is back and has some help in the galley. Yes, there will be a sous chef in the crew mix for the first time in Below Deck history.

More Below Deck Down Under Season 3 bombshells and premiere date

The drama is at an all-time high on Below Deck Down Under, and a lot of it seems to have to do with Lara Rigby, Aesha’s replacement. Lara expects things to be done by the book and accepts nothing short of perfection from her stews.

No, there won’t be any fart jokes from the new chief stew. There will be plenty of Lara butting heads with Tzarina and her interior team.

In true Below Deck fashion, Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under will have jaw-dropping moments like a nasty storm, out-of-control guests, and Captain Jason firing some people.

Captain Jason is all in to help out, but one thing he doesn’t tolerate is negativity. One crew member learns that the hard way.

Below Deck Down Under leaves Australia behind for Season 3, which takes place in Seychelles off the coast of Africa.

The trailer for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 got us hyped for the show to hit Bravo waves, and we don’t have to wait too much longer. Season 3 of the Below Deck spin-off premieres on Monday, February 3.

To see the rest of the Below Deck schedule for 2025, click here.

Are you ready for Below Deck Down Under to return on Bravo airwaves?

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.