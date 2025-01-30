Below Deck Down Uner Season 3 premiere teases a new vibe for the show

Below Deck Down Under is back for Season 3, and fans won’t be disappointed.

After a very lengthy hiatus, the Below Deck spin-off hits Bravo airwaves in a few days.

However, Season 3 won’t be like any other, and not just because Aesha Scott has left the show.

The sneak peek of the premiere lets Below Deck Down Under fans know it’s a new era for Captain Jason Chambers and his crew.

Even the yacht has been taken to the next level, looking more like a cruise ship than a luxury yacht.

There’s also a crew connection that leaves us with so many questions after what we saw in the trailer.

Captain Jason Chambers has a surprise in Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere

In the sneak peek, we see Captain Jason put in his own contacts. Below Deck Down Under fans know this is a nod to Aesha, who used to put them in for him daily.

Soon Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph arrives, freaking out over the size of the yacht. The yacht has an elevator, which speaks volumes and is a first for the Bravo franchise.

Captain Jason and Tzarina’s reunion is very sweet. The captain wastes no time getting down to business by revealing some good news for Tzarina.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, another first in Below Deck history is that a sous chef is part of the crew. Tzarina is thrilled about that, considering the size of the boat.

Chef Tzarina has a connection to the new chief stew

In an interesting turn of events, Tzarina used to work with the new chief stew, Lara Rigby. Although Tzarina seems to think they are friends, Lara shares a different story.

We get the impression that Lara tolerates Tzarina, especially as the chef pushes for them to bunk together. Lara thinks Tzarina is weird but does consider her a good person.

Lucky for Lara, Tzarina knows she’s weird. These two rooming together will undoubtedly add more drama to their upcoming feud that we saw in the Season 3 trailer.

Meanwhile, the rest of the crew starts to trickle in, including Bosun Wihan Du Toit, who catches Lara’s eye from the jump. The chief stew spends much time talking to him upon his arrival.

Before the sneak peek ends, we briefly get glimpses of the rest of the crew except for Season 2 alum Harry Van Vliet.

The deckhand is back; this time, he’s not sitting on the sidelines watching things happen. Harry’s going to stir the pot, and we are here for the new version of him.

Are you ready for the new season of Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.