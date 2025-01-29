Below Deck Sailing Yacht star shuts down rumor Aesha Scott shared on WWHL

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks is setting the record straight on a rumor Aesha Scott shared this week.

During a Watch What Happens Live appearance, Daisy Kelliher and Aesha were asked what went wrong between Danni Warren and Chase.

Neither of them really knew what happened, but they had heard rumors from the Below Deck world.

While Daisy just said she heard rumors, Aesha spilled some tea.

“Apparently, they were on a sailboat, and things were really dark and toxic, and then they weren’t paying the sailboat repairman, so then they had to flee town, and it got all really dark and twisted, and they broke up,” Aesha claimed.

It didn’t take long for Chase to get wind of what Aesha said, and he wasted no time telling the real story.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks speaks out

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Chase shared a couple of videos to address what was said on WWHL. Chase kicked off his message, clarifying that all he wanted to do was move on with his life.

The deckhand thanked everyone for their support and the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew for all they did for him. Then Chase got to the Aesha of it all.

“Apparently, I haven’t paid the people who worked on the sailboat, and I am on the run from the law,” he spilled. “That is not the case, and I want to quickly explain it to everyone because I never really told this story.”

For those who don’t know, Chase bought his own sailboat a couple of years ago and has spent time renovating it. One of the things that needed to be repaired was the engine, which is where the drama begins and ends.

“I wanted to pay a mechanic so that it was done right, and I could watch them and kind of learn. Long story short, I paid them $32,000,” he shared, adding that it was way too expensive, but it was what he paid.

Chase said, “After that was done and the boat was completely finished, the mechanic came to me and demanded an additional $40,000.”

There was no agreement for the additional money, and Chase had receipts. A dispute occurred, which led Chase to learn that the work on the engine had not been done.

Instead, the mechanic had simply painted over the engine.

“I had been scammed. I got a lawyer. I didn’t talk about it much on YouTube because I was in a legal process. But I won the case,” Chase explained.

However, Chase was also stuck in a boatyard because the boat wouldn’t move because of the engine situation. No, Chase didn’t get his money back from the mechanic despite winning his case.

It was a tough time for Chase, but he and Danni were never on the run, nor did they ever not pay their bills or fees. Chase was scammed and it caused some money issues that have since been resolved.

Unfortunately, this kind of scam happens frequently in the yachting world, and fans can hear more about it on Chase’s YouTube channel, Chasing Grace.

Chase is ‘hurt’ by Aesha for spreading the rumor

In a separate IG Story video, Chase revealed that despite what Aesha did, he’s a fan of the Below Deck Down Under alum.

“I think she is so funny. And the reason she is so good at her job is because she says these crazy things and she spreads drama. She spreads tea. That is our job,” Chase stated.

The Bravo star admitted that comes with being on reality TV, especially in interviews.

“Although she is misinformed, and I am a little hurt by it. I am still a fan of Aesha’s, and I am not upset with her,” he insisted.

There you have it Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, Chase Lemacks has spoken his truth. As for what happened between Danni and Chase, Monsters and Critics reported on that hot topic, and you can read about it here.

What do you think of Chase’s story?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.