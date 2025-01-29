Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott apologzies to Chase Lemacks for WWHL rumor: ‘A stand up guy’

Below Deck Med fan favorite Aesha Scott stepped in it this week and now she’s owning her mistake.

Aesha has apologized to Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks for repeating a rumor she heard on Watch What Happens Live.

The chief stew insinuated Chase and Danni Warren didn’t pay their bills at one point and were on the run.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase wasted no time shutting down the rumor.

The deckhand used social media to set the record straight and share he was hurt that Aesha told such a “misinformed” story on television.

Now, Aesha has spoken out about her behavior and issued an apology to Chase.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott calls Chase Lemacks ‘a stand up guy’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Aesha didn’t hold back taking ownership for her actions.

“I just wanted to quickly address my comments about Chase and Dani’s private life during WWHL. I went into WWHL feeling highly defensive of Daisy because I know Dani has bullied her so much and was feeling protective of her over that. So I was in that frame of mind and had had a couple of drinks and unusually thought it was spicy/funny at the time but regretted it afterwards,” she wrote.

Aesha went on to explain it’s not like her to spread rumors like she did. She then admitted to feeling awful because it involved Chase, “who to me seems like the sweetest loveliest human.”

When speaking with her fiance, Scott Dobson, Aesha shared she felt even worse about what she had said on WWHL because she’s not that kind of person. Aesha knows what she did was wrong and plans to learn from her actions.

“So I apologise and have learned to not have a cocktail while feeling protective Kudos to Chase for being such a stand up guy,” Aesha ended her message.

Aesha shares a message owning her bad behavior. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Chase responds to Aesha’s apology

Those hoping for a new Below Deck feud will be disappointed. Chase and Aesha have cleared the air, and they are all good.

The deckhand shared Aesha’s IG Story apology to share they are all good.

“PS. In case you missed Aesha’s post. We spoke today, very sweet exchange with some laughs mixed in,” Chase expressed.

Chase reacts to Aesha’s apology. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/@chase_lemacks/Instagram

The beef has been squashed after Aesha Scott started a juicy Below Deck rumor about Chase Lemacks and Danni Warren on Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med are currently on hiatus on Bravo.