It’s almost time for the return of Below Deck Down Under and hunky Captain Jason Chambers.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under have anxiously awaited Season 3 after a long hiatus.

Bravo has been teasing the show like crazy since the trailer dropped earlier this month.

The official Below Deck Instagram account recently shared a brief clip from the trailer showing Captain Jason firing someone.

It also featured one new crew member, Johnny Arvanitis, getting angry and punching a wall.

“!! Tune in to a new season of #BelowDeckDownUnder on February 3rd,” read the caption.

While the footage was meant to get fans amped for the new season, it didn’t land that way for many.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on new cast member ahead of Season 3 premiere

The comments section of the IG post was filled with remarks about Johnny getting angry and physically violent.

“Everyone is gonna be so happy to have violent misogynists back after a ‘boring’ season last year,” read a sarcastic comment referring to Luke Jones and his behavior in Season 2.

Another declared a crew member with behavioral issues is a big red flag from the get-go.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

One comment suggested that the deckhand was “scary,” and a different one said he needed “therapy.”

Below Deck Down Under and the use of alcohol was mentioned, as was the scene being triggering for a viewer.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

The violent behavior of men on the show was brought up again.

User @shellificent had a couple of thoughts on Johnny and his behavior, including claiming that his Bravo bio was a red flag.

“I KNOW they do mental evaluations on these people before they cast them but then @belowdeckbravo purposely casts the ones that have obvious issues for drama. One of these days it’s going to backfire on y’all,” wrote @shellificent in a second comment.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

While many remarks sounded off on Johnny punching a wall, others are ready to have to show back on air.

Below Deck Down Under fans ‘can’t wait’ for Season 3

Several comments were declaring that fans “can’t wait” for the new season.

“Captain Jason to the rescue🔥🔥🔥 can’t wait,..” expressed one user.

Another is ready for the new season to arrive, and we have to agree after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

“I’m here for the captain ! He’s my Favourite Below Deck Captain !!!!!,” stated a fan.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

There’s no question that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 looks very good. However, without fan favorite Aesha Scott in the mix, it will be very different.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph shared that the new season was challenging for her without her pal. The Season 3 trailer teased some serious drama between Tzarina and Aesha’s replacement, Lara Rigby.

In the meantime, fans have already formed an opinion about Johnny Arvanitis. Make sure to tune into Below Deck Down Under to see if those thoughts are correct or if Johnny was misjudged.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.