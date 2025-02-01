Below Deck Down Under star shuts down romance rumors ahead of Season 3 premiere

The Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere is almost here!

Captain Jason Chambers returns with two alums and several new crew members.

Season 2 stars Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Deckhand Harry Van Vilet are back on the Below Deck spin-off.

Ahead of the new season, Tzarina took to social media to squash romance rumors about her and Harry.

No, we hadn’t heard any rumors regarding the chef and deckhand.

In fact, Harry seems to have his sights set on another female coworker in the trailer.

Tzarina’s Instagram Post seems to be poking fun at how quickly the Below Deck rumor mill starts.

Nonetheless, the chef set the record straight on her friendship with deckhand.

“Before rumour start as I know what you guys are like ! No we are not a couple 😂 but I got to work with @harry_van_vliet again . #belowdeck #yacht #catpain #friends #friendship,” read the caption on Tzarina’s IG post, including some fun behind-the-scenes pictures.

Below Deck Down Under fans react to Tzarina’s IG Post

Margot Sisson from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 popped up in the comments section, writing, “Hahahah, I can’t imagine you guys dating.”

Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

The former stew may not see Tzarina and Harry as a couple, but many were shipping them.

“But I meannnnn… y’all would be cute together!” read a comment, while another said, “But like can yall a couple?”

One called out the “lies,” and others simply just loved that they are good pals.

Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

Harry and Tzarina were referred to as “coworker goals.” Below Deck Down Under fans are also excited to see them back on the small screen.

“Cuties!” and “You both should totally date though” were also mentioned.

Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

Are Tzarina and Harry single?

Below Deck Down Under fans will have to tune in to see if Harry or Tzarina have a boatmance on Season 3, not with each other but with other crew members on the show.

Tzarina had a fling with Joao Franco during Season 2, and Harry crushed on Margot.

This time, we know Harry isn’t sitting on the sidelines regarding work or play. In fact, he admitted in the trailer that he “grew some balls” since the last season.

Neither the deckhand nor the chef has revealed if they are single or taken, which should surprise no one. Ahead of a new season, the relationship status of returning crew members tends to remain under wraps.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on Bravo.