5 of the most memorable Kardashian-musician relationships ranked

Many of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have found love with some of the world’s most famous musicians.

Since the family rose to fame through Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they’ve spent almost two decades in the public eye. Because of their recognition, several of them related to other people who had entertainment jobs.

The Kar-Jenners committed to their rock star and rapper boyfriends throughout these relationships via marriage, engagements, and pregnancies.

Although all of Kris Jenner’s kids have dated a musician in the past, here are the top five memorable relationships they’ve participated in.

5. Khloe Kardashian and French Montana

Khloe Kardashian has admitted that she enjoys dating athletes, specifically basketball players. However, after separating from Lamar Odom in 2013, she set her sights on someone who worked in a different industry.

In Spring 2014, Khloe began hanging out with rapper French Montana. Although they tried to keep their relationship under wraps, the couple went public in time for Khloe’s 30th birthday party in June 2014. French also appeared in several episodes of KUWTK’s spinoff, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.

Despite their chemistry, Khloe and French ended their romance in September 2014. According to E! News, the No Stylist rapper had difficulty accepting the split. However, Khloe reportedly wanted to move on after becoming too “needy.”

“Khloe thinks he’s a great guy, but it just wasn’t working out,” a source shared.

Following their split, Khloe and French remained close friends. In 2019, the Unforgettable artist even comforted the Good American CEO when she found out her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. After Thompson revealed that he had another baby with Maralee Nichols earlier this year, maybe she and French will rekindle their union.

4. Kim Kardashian and Ray J

Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s relationship began and ended before becoming famous. In 2003, the pair met through Ray’s sister, Brandy. The couple then dated on and off for three years before calling it quits in 2006.

Although they weren’t together for long, Kim and Ray’s sex tape still haunts them today.

In 2007, a video of them on vacation surfaced online. At the same time, Kim and the Kar-Jenner clan launched KUWTK. The SKIMS founder told the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t want to ignore the tape despite the controversy. In the pilot episode, Kim opened up about the scandal, which she said she wouldn’t have done without the reality show.

“I do think that, obviously, as producers, I’m sure they loved it,” she said. “And loved [us] wanting to talk about the elephant in the room. And I probably wouldn’t have, unless it was for the show. Sometimes I feel like, ‘OK, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone’s gonna ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it.'”

3. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Before Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner wasn’t a stranger to dating musicians.

In 2011, she and singer Cody Simpson briefly dated as teenagers. Several years later, Kylie began dating Tyga, a rapper and longtime Kardashian-Jenner friend. When the couple confirmed their relationship, they caused controversy for their eight-year age gap. Tyga has a child with Kim’s former friend, Blac Chyna.

Ultimately, Tyga and Kylie broke up in 2017. Soon after, she connected with Scott when they attended Coachella.

Later that year Kylie became pregnant with their first child, Stormi Webster. However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced in 2019 that they broke up and focused on co-parenting their daughter.

“Travis and I are on great terms, and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted. “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

After two years apart, Kylie and Travis got back together last June. In August, she shared that she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child. Following the child’s birth, the couple reportedly wants to solidify their relationship through marriage.

“She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head,” a source told HollywoodLife of Kylie’s plans with Scott. “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”

2. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian followed in Kylie’s footsteps by dating a musician named Travis. However, this Travis is a drummer for the band, Blink-182.

In 2020, the couple started casually dating after several years of friendship. Once they became Instagram official, Kourtney and Barker posted tons of PDA-filled photos and videos on the platform. Additionally, Kourt helped her man feel comfortable flying on a plane for the first time since his 2008 plane crash.

​​“I’m invincible when I’m with her,” Barker told Nylon Magazine. “It’s like I never dreamed. I never even considered flying again.”

The rock star proposed to the Poosh founder in October. Although KUWTK fans saw Kourtney say she never wanted to get married, she said yes. Since then, the fiances have planned their wedding with Kris Jenner and blended their families. Kourtney and Barker co-parent their children with Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler, respectively.

1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became friends in the early 2000s. However, after Kim’s divorce from Kris Humphries, they started dating publicly. Soon, the KKW Beauty CEO got pregnant with their daughter, North West. Kimye married after North’s birth in 2014.

After North, Kim, and West had three other children- Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The couple gained attention for their lavish lifestyles and lucrative business deals throughout their relationship.

However, during his 2020 presidential run, West revealed that they wanted Kim to have an abortion when she became pregnant with North. Additionally, he strongly supported former President Donald Trump while in office. Ultimately, Kim filed for divorce last year after six years of marriage,

Since their split, the estranged couple hasn’t been on the best of terms. Earlier this year, Ye accused Kim of using their children to “antagonize” him. In a song, he also threatened to fight the reality star’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Nonetheless, Ye has dated several women following the separation. He started dating Julia Fox most recently, which Kim is reportedly happy about.

“Kim finds all the Kanye and Julia hoopla slightly annoying and comical but hopes they stay together as it will be less for her to deal with,” the source explained to HollywoodLife. “Taking him off her hands, so to speak, or as much as she can given the fact, they have the kids.

“She is not speaking to him,” they added. “At least not at the moment. There’s just too much going on, and she knows eventually she’s going to have to deal with him again for the sake of the kids, obviously, but she wants to wait until all this media attention dies down with Julia.”