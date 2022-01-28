Kanye West hints that Kim Kardashian’s family ‘used’ him

Kanye West also compared his relationship with Kim Kardashian to another celebrity couple. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect,StarMaxWorldwide/Admedia

Kanye West subtly mentioned how Kim Kardashian’s famous family played a role in their impending divorce.

Since February, Kardashian and West separated after six years of marriage. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the SKIMS founder stated she wanted a simpler life. The couple became recognized for their extravagant trips and gifts throughout their relationship. However, Kardashian has moved on and is dating Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

Amid their separation, Ye discussed how he’s co-parenting with Kardashian. The Yeezy CEO also hinted that the Kardashian-Jenners used their union to their advantage.

Kanye West said he was possibly ‘misused’ by Kim Kardashian and the Kar-Jenners

On Tuesday, West spoke to Hollywood Unlocked about his life post-breakup. During their discussion, the “Gold Digger” artist said his and Kardashian’s marriage crumbled when she realized he wouldn’t adjust to Hollywood’s standards. Ye also stated that, besides being her husband, the KKW Beauty founder also expected him to “play the role” in the industry.

Following his statement, Hollywood Unlocked’s host Jason Lee asked West if he felt “used.” Although he didn’t ask if he thought the Kar-Jenners specifically abused him, their conversation began with Kardashian.

Without hesitation, he said certain people did use him, but he wasn’t “useless.” Ye then said California requires people to be “of use” and commented on possibly being misused.

“Was I misused?” West asked. “Maybe so, but I’m sitting here with this Balenciaga jacket on right now, so it’s OK.”

Kanye West professes he and Kim Kardashian aren’t ‘going Will and Jada’

West’s interview with Hollywood Unlocked comes one month after Kardashian filed to be “legally single.” Last year, the rapper begged his estranged wife to “run back” to him in front of a live audience. However, he’s since made remarks about Kardashian’s parenting style and claimed she tried to keep him away from the children.

Despite frequently mentioning his ex and her new beau, West vowed that their divorce won’t become publicized. He also said he doesn’t want their marriage to emulate Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s. The celebrity pair, who tied the knot in 1997, often share intimate details regarding their marriage.

“We not going full Will and Jada because everybody got problems on both sides, and it don’t need to be aired out,” West said.

The All of the Lights artist also proclaimed that he draws the line at their kids while he doesn’t mind commentators talking about him and Kardashian.

“They can go on SNL and make jokes,” Ye declared. “They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating. They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I’m going to tell you straight-up: Don’t play with my kids.”