Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hang out at an escape room as she continues to ‘fall hard’ for him

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are continuing to prioritize having fun together despite Kanye West’s recent interview where he criticized the pair.

Since October, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star have been dating. Although neither of them has confirmed, they’re an item, and the couple is reportedly profoundly fond of each other.

Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson is the first time she’s dated anyone since filing for divorce from West.

On Tuesday, West made several allegations against Kardashian and Davidson. However, the pair managed to blow off some steam at a recent outing.

Pete Davidson took Kim Kardashian to an escape room after Kanye West called their kiss ‘disrespectful’

One day after West’s interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Davidson took Kardashian out for a date in Los Angeles. The couple held hands as they made their way into the 60 Out Escape Room. Before the game night, Kardashian and Davidson had dinner at Quarters Korean BBQ.

The Vogue cover girl wore an all-black outfit for the outing, including leggings, thigh-high satin boots, a hoodie, sunglasses, and a mask. Davidson also kept it casual by wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, a tan hat, and sunglasses. He then added a face mask that matched Kardashian’s.

After entering the Escape Room, Khloe Kardashian joined the couple’s date night. Soon, Kardashian’s friends Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, and Tracy Romulus, also attended the event.

Davidson took the KKW Beauty founder out after West addressed their first kiss back in October. Davidson and Kardashian played Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in an SNL skit and exchanged a small smooch. Although they didn’t officially date until November, West claimed his estranged wife intentionally invited him to the show to watch them kiss onstage.

“How are you going to bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’” Ye said.

Kim Kardashian reportedly loves the ‘ease’ of her new relationship with Pete Davidson

Before their group date, Davidson and Kardashian also attended a party together at Jeff Bezos’ house. While they reportedly enjoyed themselves at the luxurious date, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has much more fun on their casual outings. Following their trip to the escape room, a source told E! News that Kardashian’s experiences with Davidson have made her “fall” for the Big Time Adolescence star.

“They’re both super into each other, and she has fallen hard,” the insider explained. “She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She’s doing things she hasn’t done in years, and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates.”

The source also mentioned that Kardashian and Davidson had met each other’s friends. However, despite West’s claims to Hollywood Unlocked, her new beau has “never been to the house” or “met the kids.”