Kim Kardashian and Ray J address Kanye West’s claims about their second sex tape

Kanye West said he caught a ‘red-eye’ to get the alleged tape of Kim Kardashian from Ray J. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs/ImagePressAgency/S_bukley

Kim Kardashian and Ray J have had enough of Kanye West rehashing their 2007 sex tape controversy.

Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the SKIMS founder and the Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood alum made headlines for a resurfaced intimate video. Although Kardashian and Ray shot the footage during their two-year relationship, someone leaked their footage after their 2006 breakup.

Ye claimed that he saved his estranged wife from more backlash surrounding the tape in a recent interview. However, Kardashian and Ray clapped back at West’s claims on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian ‘wishes to move on’ from her sex tape with Ray J amid Kanye West’s claims

Throughout their separation, Kardashian kept her and West’s personal lives away from the public as much as possible. However, her team recently released a statement regarding West’s interview. During the write-up, Kardashian’s rep denied West’s claims that there’s a second sex tape of her and Ray J. Although they didn’t address Ye specifically, the representative said their client wishes to continue moving forward decades after the first video’s release.

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” Kardashian’s rep said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform.”

West told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked that Kardashian is “intentionally” trying to hurt him amid their divorce. The Donda rapper said she deliberately asked him to attend her SNL hosting gig so he could watch her kiss Pete Davidson in a sketch.

Ye then said he met Ray J “on a red-eye” to get the laptop that had the alleged tape. When he presented it to Kardashian, West said she “cried” throughout the night.

What Ray J had to say about Kanye West discussing his video with Kim Kardashian

Not to be outdone by his ex, Ray also stated he doesn’t want to be involved in West’s drama. On Wednesday, he said via Twitter how he hoped Ye would consider that he’s also a parent. The VH1 star has two children with his estranged wife, Princess Love – Melody, and Epik.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @RayJ/Twitter

“This needs to stop,” Ray wrote. “I also have kids.”



Ray J and Kardashian dated for two years before breaking up. They’ve both addressed the sex tape’s controversy on their reality shows throughout the years. In 2013, Ray’s song, “I hit it first,” was presumably about Kardashian.