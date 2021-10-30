50 Cent gives opinion on Jada Pinkett Smith’s comment about sex life with Will Smith

50 Cent gives his opinion of Jada Pinkett Smith’s and Will Smith’s relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage to Will Smith has yet again become an internet discussion following another revelation.

50 Cent, who mocked the couple for their entanglement, gave his opinion on the unconventional couple’s latest reveal.

On an episode of Red Table Talk this week, the host Jada Smith and her mother and guest Gwyneth Paltrow discussed the challenges of maintaining a healthy sex life.

“It’s hard,” Jada said when discussing her sex life with Will Smith and the importance of communication via E! Online, adding:

“The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

50 Cent added his opinion to the matter posting the story on his Instagram account with the following caption:

“Why does she keep doing shit like this? it makes the relationship appear weak. First [an] entanglement now this, come on! WTF.”

Jada Smith responds to criticism

Social media reacted to Jada Smith’s latest reveal, with many echoing 50 Cent’s comments accusing the actress of embarrassing her husband.

jada pinkett-smith every other month



pic.twitter.com/tKb9nquXHR — Upside Down Pineapple Cake Papi (@poochivicious) October 27, 2021

Will Smith: Please jada don't tell anyone our business



Jada Pinkett: pic.twitter.com/5kQy2wdFj9 — KREED (@Real_Kreed) October 28, 2021

Jada took to Twitter to address the criticism but did not mention 50 Cent by name. The 50-year-old Matrix actress denied having issues with Will Smith’s sex life.

“Only because I got time today,” she tweeted. “Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

Will and Jada have been married for about 24 years and share two children Jaden and Willow. In addition, Smith has a son, Trey Smith, from a previous relationship.

Jada and Alsina’s entanglement

Singer August Alsina claimed he received Will Smith’s permission to have a relationship with his wife Jada. However, a representative for the actress denied the claim.

However, Jada Smith opened up on an episode of Red Table Talk about her relationship with singer August Alsina and went viral for describing it as an entanglement. She claims the affair occurred while she was separated from Will Smith.

Will Smith did not take too kindly to 50 Cent’s comment in which he taunted the I am Legend actor for Jada’s alleged affair on a direct message exchange on Instagram.