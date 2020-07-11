Margot Robbie and Will Smith relationship rumors resurface following Jada Smith, August Alsina confession

Twitter revisits Margot Robbie and Will Smith’s relationship rumors due to Jada Smith’s Red Table Talk where she admits to having a relationship with August Alsina in 2016 — around the time that the Focus actor worked alongside the Australian beauty.

The Australian actress was not brought up during the revealing Red Table Talk episode where Jada Smith describes her relationship with August Alsina as an “entanglement.” However, that did not stop Margot Robbie from trending due to her apparent chemistry with Will Smith.

Margot Robbie and Will Smith’s flirty past revisited

Margot Robbie worked with Will Smith for the first time in a 2015 film Focus. Although the film was released in 2015, the suggestive poses that sparked the relationship rumors were taking in 2013. Robbie was forced to defend herself on Twitter stating that they were just “goofing around on set.”

The acting duo reunited for blockbuster hit Suicide Squad. Twitter detectives claim a video of Margot’s appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2018 is further proof of their rumored relationship. In the clip, which you can watch below, Robbie played a game called ‘Pour it Out’ where she and Jimmy read personal questions, then choose to say the answer out loud or take a shot to keep it secret.

In response to a clip from the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Will Smith implies he had an affair of his own, which led a Twitter user to share the clip of Robbie on Fallon’s show.

During the game, Margot revealed Will Smith was the answer to her mystery question, but she chose to drink a shot rather than reveal what she was asked.

In another Tweet, social media detectives question how Margot Robbie could have known Smith had a mirror on the roof of his trailer.

Y'all said y'all want the receipts? Margot Robbie she recalls Will Smith having mirror's on the roof of his trailer pic.twitter.com/YOxhLvSiNH — GoldBaby68 (@GBaby68) July 11, 2020

Margot Robbie married to Tom Ackerley in December 2016, she met the British assistant director 2014.