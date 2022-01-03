Khloe Kardashian did Taraji P. Henson a ‘favor’ by taking Lamar Odom off her hands, according to Twitter

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were married from 2009 until 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Lamar Odom’s decision to leave Taraji P Henson for Khloe Kardashian recently became a hot topic among Twitter fans.

The former Lakers player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have been divorced for quite some time. Nonetheless, many of their supporters still reminisce about their whirlwind romance. In September 2009, Kardashian and Odom got married after 30 days of knowing each other.

Before dating his future ex-wife, the athlete quietly dated Henson. Years later, he discussed his time with the Empire star in an interview with TV One’s Uncensored.

Fans think Taraji P. Henson ‘dodged a bullet’ when Lamar Odom dumped her for Khloe Kardashian

In January 2022, Henson and Odom’s past romance became a trending topic on Twitter. A TikTok user reposted a clip from the Darkness to Light author’s Uncensored appearance. He discussed his career, growing up in New York, family, and substance misuse on the show.

Odom also opened up about falling in love with Kardashian during the taping. In one clip, he shared that he met Henson at an HBO party in 2009. Per her request, they privately dated for several months. In his memoir, Odom said, although the relationship was a secret, they attended many red carpet events together. On one occasion, they double-dated with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Odom said in Uncensored that his relationship with Henson ended after he met Kardashian the same year. Once he realized he was “falling in love” with the Revenge Body host, he decided to split from the actor in an “immature” way. However, Odom referred to Henson as an “inspiration” during their time together.

The clip of Odom talking about Henson circulated on Twitter. Several users questioned his reasoning for discussing the relationship again. Others claimed Henson “dodged a bullet” by leaving Odom in her past.

“Khloe did Taraji a favor,” a Twitter user said. “Taraji is too much of a goddess to have been down in the dumps with Lamar Odom.”

“Chile Taraji dodged the biggest bullet,” another user noted. “Bye.”

Some commenters pointed out a pattern in Khloe Kardashian’s relationships

On Uncensored, Odom shared he and Kardashian began dating before he officially broke up with Henson. After he and the Acrimony star broke up, he went public with the reality star. In September 2009, Odom proposed to Kardashian. One week later, they were married and had a KUWTK spinoff, Khloe and Lamar.

Following four years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce. Although they were separated for years, they officially divorced after Odom survived his 2015 drug overdose. During their separation, however, Kardashian dated French Montana. In 2016, the Good American founder went public with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

While she dated both Thompson and Montana, social media users accused Kardashian of stealing them from their respective partners. Before they met, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player and Jordan Craig expected a child together. As for Montana, he reportedly dated Kardashian’s former friend, Trina, prior to their romance.

Even though the E! alum and Montana decided to stay friends, she and Thompson have split up and reunited several times. According to one Twitter user, her ex’s recent paternity allegations could be “karma” for the way her past relationships started.

“I don’t know why people feel sorry for Khloe Kardashian getting cheated on frequently,” the commenter said. “That’s her karma. She has stole men from Taraji, Trina, and other men’s baby mammas. She just got to face the facts.”