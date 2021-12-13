Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: the exact moment she knew about his paternity lawsuit

Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with another woman. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian reportedly had time to process Tristan Thompson’s, alleged third baby.

In December 2021, court documents showed Thompson, 30, being sued by Maralee Nichols, 31. As Monsters and Critics shared, Nichols claims that Thompson is the biological father of her baby boy. However, the Sacramento Kings player only admits to having sex with the personal fitness trainer.

Before news broke out regarding his latest paternity drama, Thompson kept Kardashian in the know about their future.

Tristan Thompson ‘knew it was inevitable’ that Khloe Kardashian would find out about Maralee Nichols

In the legal documents between Thompson and Nichols, she said the pair hung out several times in her hometown-Houston, Texas. During the proceeding, the NBA champion admitted that they had multiple sexual encounters. According to Thompson, one interaction occurred around his 30th birthday, the same time Kardashian seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Since they started dating in 2016, many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s dating history with Thompson has become well-known. However, he reportedly didn’t allow Kardashian to find out about Nichols’ claims from headlines.

“Khloé didn’t find out about the baby from social media,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Tristan told Khloé when media outlets began started digging and officially calling his team for comment. He knew it was inevitable [and] that he would no longer be able to keep it from her.”

Khloe Kardashian recently admitted she’s ‘barely in my body’ amid Tristan Thompson news

Despite knowing about the allegations beforehand, Kardashian seemingly gave an update on how she’s handling Thompson’s news. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, she attended the People’s Choice Awards with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. After the event, Kardashian clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of discrediting actor Halle Berry. The E! star said the look on her face wasn’t intentional and she doesn’t feel like herself.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented,” she tweeted. “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Kardashian and Thompson have been on and off for years. After giving birth to True Thompson in April 2018, they briefly broke up amid a video of him seemingly kissing two women.

However, Kardashian took Thompson back before they split again in February 2019. This time, he allegedly kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. In addition to his alleged third child, Thompson has a son, Prince Thompson, with Jordan Craig.