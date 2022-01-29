Tristan Thompson hangs out in Philly as Khloe Kardashian gets dragged on Instagram for how her fingers look

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian both received multiple social media comments. Pic credit: Backgrid/©ImageCollect/Admedia

Tristan Thompson is staying away from Los Angeles after a TikTok video circulated with him and a woman who’s not Khloe Kardashian.

The Sacramento Kings player recently spent some time speaking to the mystery date while she sat on his lap. Three weeks before the outing, he publicly apologized to Kardashian for his latest cheating scandal. When they decided to try being more than True Thompson’s co-parents, Thompson admittedly slept with Maralee Nichols and conceived his third child.

Following the video’s release, Kardashian seemingly responded via Instagram. However, her post received extra attention for another reason.

Tristan Thompson stepped out holding a duffle bag after being with another woman

On Friday, photographers captured Thompson walking outside while visiting Philadelphia. While gearing up for a game against the 76ers on Saturday, he held a duffle bag in one hand. The 30-year-old father of three also wore a camo jacket, a black hoodie, winter hat, and sweat pants that he hiked up to show his white, long socks. Thompson also added a grey backpack and Nikes to his casual look.

The Cleveland Cavaliers alum’s outing came after a TikTok user named Tricia Caracoza recorded him talking to a fellow clubgoer while she sat on his lap. According to Caracoza, Thompson was “worried” about her possibly recording him. Although she intended to post a video about her best friend, she claimed the athlete “snatched” her phone, and her husband had to intervene.

“He saw the flashlight come, on and he snatched my phone out of my hand,” Caracoza said. “I have never seen a man click ‘X’ on a video so fast, thinking I was recording him.”

In her TikTok, Caracoza said Thompson canoodled with his mystery date last Saturday. However, she posted the video the following Tuesday. After the video surfaced, Kardashian shared an Instagram slideshow of herself rocking a SKIMS outfit and Gucci boots. Underneath her steamy car photos, the Revenge Body star reminded her fans that deception might come from the person they least expect.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” Kardashian wrote.

Although many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans supported her post and caption, other commenters focused on her hands. Some Instagram users discussed Kardashian’s hands throughout the photos, which showed off her acrylic nails. Several users even claimed the reality star’s digits didn’t match the rest of her body.

“You forgot to filter your hands [too] sis… 😬 ,” one commenter said.

“Beautiful pics, but ur hands scared tf outta me!” exclaimed another. “Spray tan them too! 😩😩😩😩 .”

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Kardashian has received comments about her hands in the past. However, she did receive plenty of supportive remarks for her clever caption.

“Gorgeous!” said one follower. “😍 Also, I love a cryptic Khloe message. 👏 .”

Since Thompson’s public apology, Kardashian reportedly wants to find love again and only wants to co-parent with him.