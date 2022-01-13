Why Khloe Kardashian discussed Tristan Thompson’s third baby with him ‘privately’

Khloe Kardashian wants peace after Tristan Thompson admitted he had a baby with Maralee Nichols. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/ @realtristan13/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is handling her new dynamic with Tristan Thompson, away from public fodder as much as possible.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Sacramento Kings player is reportedly trying to be cordial amid him admitting he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

As Monsters and Critics shared, Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Nichols in 2020 and 2021. Before he confirmed his baby news, the athlete and the E! alum had already broken up and was navigating co-parenting their daughter True Thompson.

While Thompson decided to reveal he’s a father of three publicly, his ex needs a little more time to process his new addition.

Khloe Kardashian ‘appreciated’ Tristan Thompson’s apology

In January 2022, Thompson released a statement that said he’s the father of Nichols’ child. He apologized for his actions and the pain he caused his inner circle during the statement. Additionally, Thompson dedicated a post to Kardashian, stating how he feels for cheating on her with Nichols.

Since his apology, the Revenge Body host decided to stay quiet about the ordeal. However, a source revealed to Page Six that the exes had discussed the statement away from social media or her Hulu show’s cameras.

“Khloé decided not to respond back publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message,” they said. “She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life.”

The insider also said Kardashian doesn’t want to keep Thompson away from the Kardashian-Jenners. Although they’re completely over, she reportedly wants him around for significant family functions to normalize True’s life.

“She’s a great mom, and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad,” the source said. “So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family.”

Khloe Kardashian received support from her family after Tristan Thompson’s apology

Amid Thompson’s paternity reveal, Kardashian took care of herself and True. Recently, the mother-daughter duo welcomed a pet cat into their home. Kardashian received a dozen roses from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shortly after Thompson’s message. Kim Kardashian also seemingly showed her support by posting photos of her, Kardashian, and their kids.

Although her family supported the designer through the ordeal, one member reportedly showed his solidarity with Thompson through fashion. One day after his reveal, E! News spotted Corey Gamble holding Kardashian’s ex’s jersey while exiting his game against the Los Angeles Lakers. As many Kar-Jenner fans know, Gamble and Kris Jenner have been together since 2014.