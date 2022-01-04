Tristan Thompson confirms paternity of Maralee Nichols’ child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

The drama between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reached a fever pitch over New Year’s, and things just took a crazy turn.

The latest drama with Tristan Thompson came after a woman named Maralee Nichols gave birth in December and claimed that he was the father.

It turns out that he was.

Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after positive paternity test

Tristan Thompson took the paternity test and it showed that he was the father of Nichols’ baby.

After he took the test, and it proved to be true, Tristan posted the news on his Instagram Stories and then included an apology to Khloe Kardashian for his actions.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan wrote.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

This includes Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe split from Tristan months ago after she heard rumors he had been cheating on her.

With the baby arriving, it proved he was the cheater she believed him to be. The two were dating in March and that was when this baby was conceived.

Tristan added a second message, this one for Khloe Kardashian.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

He finished by saying that he has respect for Khloe and loves her, regardless of what she things.

Khloe ready to move on from Tristan

Khloe Kardashian seemed like she was ready to move on, even before the results of the paternity test came in.

“People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused,” Khloe reposted in her Instagram Stories.

Khloe then posted an original message later.

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” she wrote. “These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter and kinder.

“But don’t you go and become someone that [you’re] not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

It was a tough year for Khloe Kardashian and with the positive test for Tristan Thompson, she seems ready to make 2022 something new.