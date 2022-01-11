Khloe Kardashian posts True Thompson for the first time since the Tristan Thompson scandal

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with another woman named Maralee Nichols. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson beamed for the camera as the drama between her and her ex Tristan Thompson continues.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted on her timeline one week after Thompson confirmed the paternity test results for him and Maralee Nichols’ son. Following the results, he apologized to Kardashian directly via Instagram Stories.

Since Thompson discussed his third baby publicly, his ex and their daughter celebrated a new addition to their household.

True Thompson smiled with her new pet on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram page

On Sunday, January 9, Kardashian shared several photos of True holding a grey cat with a bright, pink collar. In the first photo, the 3-year-old celebrity tot beamed at the camera as she held her pet in both hands. True also matched with her cat by wearing a pink and gold watch on one wrist and silver and gold bracelets on the other. Kardashian then styled her child’s hair in a sleek high bun.

Throughout the rest of her slideshow, the Good American founder snapped more photos of True and the cat. In several pictures, she smiled even bigger as she snuggled next to her pet. In the last photo, she rested her cheek on the cat’s head.

Kardashian didn’t appear in the frame for any of True’s photos. Underneath her post, many of her friends and family members gushed about how adorable True and the cat looked together.

“Beautiful True 😍 ,” Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq said.

“Cuteness 💕💕💕 “ Kris Jenner added.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are always on ‘the same page’ when it comes to True Thompson

Kardashian and Thompson have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016. However, his latest cheating scandal resulted in the Sacramento Kings player welcoming another baby with someone other than his ex. Kardashian reportedly isn’t interested in reviving their romance any longer despite his apology. Even though several members of her family have “stable relationships,” Kardashian only wants to focus on raising True.

No matter their relationship status, the Good American founder and Thompson agree on giving True the best possible life. A source close to the reality star shared in August 2021 that their co-parenting dynamic is the most important.

“They have a healthy co-parenting relationship—and they will be seen together with True,” a source told Page Six after Kardashian and Thompson broke up. “Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter.”