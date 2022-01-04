Tristan Thompson’s zodiac sign may have proved he was always going to break Khloe Kardashian’s heart

Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering a child during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship would’ve never worked out, even before he welcomed a third baby.

After weeks of speculation, the Sacramento Kings player confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Nichols gave birth to their baby boy in December 2021, and he conceived the baby in March.

Thompson and Kardashian were patching up their romance following their 2019 breakup during that time. The exes also co-parent their daughter, True Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson first started dating in 2016. Here’s how their zodiac signs affected their drama-filled relationship.

Tristan Thompson’s astrology chart said he would keep cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Thompson was born on March 13, 1991. The NBA star’s early March birthday makes him a Pisces. As for Kardashian, the Good American founder’s birthday is June 27, 1984, making her a Cancer. Typically, Cancers and Pisces are sentimental, hopeless romantics. However, the former sign craves stability and nights at home while a Pisces is more willing to explore and have adventures.

Throughout Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship, the couple attempted to build a family and life together. Nonetheless, his infidelity while traveling ultimately cost him his daughter’s mother. Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic reunited them, celebrity astrologer Maria Shaw predicted their newfound romance wouldn’t last long.

“Based on his chart, he does care for her deeply,” Shaw told Page Six in May 2021. “But he just can’t control his other needs.”

“I can tell you that he does love her, but … I don’t feel they are going to last forever,” she continued. “He’s always going to have a wandering eye.”

Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to Khloe Kardashian for fathering Maralee Nichols’ baby

When Kardashian and Thompson broke up in 2019, the scandal became national news. In February of that year, the former Cleveland Cavaliers athlete kissed Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods. After the fallout, Woods stopped speaking to Jenner and the rest of the family. However, Kardashian confirmed on KUWTK that she forgave both parties for their behavior.

In March 2021, the Revenge Body host confirmed she and Thompson were back together on Instagram. Unfortunately, in June, they broke up again, shortly after Sydney Chase accused him of sending her salacious texts while dating Kardashian. Months later, Nichols claimed she and Thompson slept together during his 30th birthday celebrations, resulting in his new baby.

Following Nichols’ claim, the NBA champion received a paternity test proving he’s her child’s father. On Monday, Jan. 3, Thompson publicly admitted he has a third baby and profusely apologized to Kardashian.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote.“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established; I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

Kardashian has yet to respond to Thompson’s apology.