Khloe Kardashian gets accused of photoshopping after fans notice how ‘long’ her hands look

Khloe Kardashian recently showed off a new bob on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect /ImagePressAgency

Khloe Kardashian recently caused a stir on social media for something other than Tristan Thompson.

After spending the last few weeks privately dealing with Thompson fathering a child with model Maralee Nichols, Kardashian has continued living her life. As Monsters & Critics previously shared, she posted several snaps of her and Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson. Additionally, Kardashian promoted her family’s new Hulu show, which will air later this year.

Although she posted several videos and photos, the Good American designer shared her first outfit post on Thursday, Jan. 13. However, some fans had plenty to say about Kardashian’s physical appearance.

Fans say Khloe Kardashian’s ‘hands are huge’ after her recent Instagram post

Kardashian posted three photos of herself rocking a new hairstyle on her timeline. The Revenge Body host posed against a wooden wall while sporting a blonde, long bob. Kardashian also wore a velvet, eggshell-colored turtleneck dress and added a pair of long, brown boots.

Kardashian smiled for the camera in her first post while tilting her head back and putting her hands to her side. She looked away from the camera during the second slide and slightly opened her mouth. Finally, Kardashian ended the post by putting one foot against the wall, showing off her boots.

While she received praise from multiple fans for her outfit post, others noticed a change in Kardashian’s appearance. More specifically, they discussed a change in the reality star’s hands underneath her post.

“YOUR HANDS ARE HUGE,” one commenter said.

Pic credit: @jilliannnn/Instagram

“If we play thumb war you definitely winning,” another joked.

Pic credit: @adam0630/Instagram

Other Instagram users spoke on Kardashian’s weight after seeing her posts. Many of them worried about her small frame, which Love & Hip-Hop star Somaya Reece also commented on last month.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only ‘communicating’ for True Thompson

Despite the fans’ concerns, Kardashian seemingly wants to move on after Thompson publicly apologized to her. According to Entertainment Tonight, the co-parents remain in contact for True. However, Kardashian reportedly doesn’t want a romantic relationship with Thompson due to his infidelity over the years.

“Khloe and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what’s going on with True,” a source said. “And that’s really the focus when they’re communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better.”

The insider also added that Kardashian’s family no longer wants them in their inner circle. Although the Revenge Body host doesn’t plan on keeping him away from the Kardashian-Jenners, they’re “kind of over [Tristan] right now.” Nonetheless, they reportedly “will always be respectful of Tristan, as will Khloe, since he’s the father of True.”