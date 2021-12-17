Khloe Kardashian: Love & Hip Hop star Somaya Reece says she’s ‘not eating well due to heartbreak’

Khloe Kardashian received a comment from Somaya Reece amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity allegations. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram, @somayareece/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian found support in Love & Hip Hop: New York alum, Somaya Reece.

As more news of Tristan Thompson‘s paternity allegations surface, Kardashian continues posting photos on her Instagram page. Although her ex’s life is seemingly in turmoil, she’s attended award shows and posed with their daughter, True Thompson, amid the claims.

Following Kardashian’s most recent update, Reece voiced her concerns about the Revenge Body’s star’s appearance. The VH1 star said she recognized her past heartbreak after seeing the photo slideshow.

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram post makes Love & Hip-Hop star Somaya Reece think she’s ‘depressed’

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Kardashian shared several photos on her Instagram timeline. The 37-year-old entrepreneur flaunted her blonde, natural curls while wearing a camel tank top in the pictures.

Throughout the slideshow, Kardashian focused the camera on her face and hair. However, the last posts showed her lifting her shirt to highlight her abs. She also had her white pants unzipped in the photo and boomerangs.

Although Kardashian captioned a crown under her posts, Reece doesn’t think she feels very royal. The This Fits Me CEO commented on her concerns regarding her more petite frame amid Thompson’s alleged third baby.

“I’m worried she’s not eating well due to heartbreak and stress,” Reece said of Kardashian. “I too was so depressed & stressed I got down to a size 4 of deep sadness and things I never spoke of. Sending healing energy we all go [through] things🙏🏽🦋”

Khloe Kardashian received supportive feedback from Kris Jenner and friends via Instagram

Under Reece’s post, some fans agreed Kardashian’s appearance could be due to her personal life. Nonetheless, the Good American designer’s family and friends shared their support for her as she navigated her feelings.

Kris Jenner, Malika Haqq, and Scott Disick left complimentary remarks about her posts on Kardashian’s page.

“Fine American,” Disick said.

“Do that, sis,” Haqq wrote.

“You are amazing my bunny!!!!!! 🙌❤️😍” Jenner exclaimed.

The encouraging words from her family come after claims that Thompson is allegedly the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. In court documents, the Sacramento Kings player admittedly cheated on Kardashian with Nichols for several months.

Since then, the E! star has reportedly started “ignoring the noise” surrounding the allegations. However, Kardashian’s family are allegedly “furious” he hurt her again after they vowed to try again.

“Khloe may now be saying they’ve been broken up since spring – but that’s not the whole story,” a source explained to The Sun.

“She had actually been giving Tristan ‘one last chance’ – he was getting therapy and staying single and out of trouble, and then they were going to see where they were at.”