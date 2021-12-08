Why Khloe Kardashian is ‘ignoring the noise’ regarding Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly haven’t been together since Spring 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect,com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian reportedly doesn’t want any parts in her ex, Tristan Thompson’s ongoing baby drama.

In December 2021, Monsters & Critics reported that Thompson, 30, received a lawsuit from a personal trainer named Maralee Nichols, 31. According to court documents, Nichols claimed she became pregnant with her son in March 2021.

During court, Thompson admitted they did have a sexual encounter on his birthday and saw each other on several more occasions. He and Kardashian, 37, were back together after breaking up in February 2019.

Here’s how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum handled Thompson’s alleged new baby boy news

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly haven’t been together since Spring 2021

As more of Thompson’s paternity suit surfaces, Kardashian has sporadically posted on social media. On Friday, Dec. 3, she posted a workout video on her Instagram page.

Kardashian’s recent social media activity is reportedly her way of showing she doesn’t care about her baby daddy’s lawsuit. A source recently shared with E! News that True Thompson’s mom is “ignoring the noise” and focusing on raising their daughter with Thompson.

“Khloe’s focused on co-parenting,” a source told the outlet, adding that the two have been “broken up since spring.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another source claims Khloe Kardashian is ‘upset’ with Tristan Thompson

While Kardashian appears to be keeping calm amid Thompson’s paternity battle, the reality star is allegedly hurting from the aftermath of her ex-boyfriend’s actions. After taking him back in 2021, she reportedly thought that the NBA star wanted to stop cheating on her.

“Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again,” a source told People. “She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.”

The insider also added that Kardashian and Thompson’s troubles began when he returned to basketball after the COVID-19 lockdown. Although they were getting back on track, the E! star reportedly knew her ex would cheat on her while traveling for games.

“She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her,” the source explained. “Khloe’s family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”

During their relationship, Thompson stepped out of their relationship in April 2018. In February 2019, he allegedly kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.