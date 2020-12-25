Why isn’t Jersey Shore Family Vacation on tonight and when does it return?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently in its fourth season which started on November 19th.

The new season welcomed back Pauly DelVecchio, Ronnie Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Sadly, everyone’s favorite meatball, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi decided to stop filming to avoid the drama and focus on her children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The cast filmed while quarantined at a resort in Las Vegas. Fans have an opportunity to watch as they stay in their own pandemic “bubble” and they brought their immediate family and significant others along for the ride.

Fans will be missing their weekly dose of Jersday antics the next two weeks as the show takes a hiatus over the holidays.

Episodes will return in the new year on January 7th, 2021.

What’s been happening?

So far this season, some of the roommates have made shocking revelations.

Read More Jersey Shore fans worry that Nikki Hall might be replacing Snooki when Family Vacation returns

Pauly announced he is no longer single as he and his girlfriend Nikki Hall got back together. Pauly and Nikki were able to rekindle their relationship after they filmed Season 2 of Double Shot at Love.

Ronnie was finally single for the first time after his long and drawn out relationship with Jen Harley came to an end. The roommates said it was the happiest they’ve seen Ronnie in years.

While he was single at least for the first part of the season, Ronnie did recently go Instagram official with his new girlfriend Saffire Matos.

Deena announced to the cast that she was pregnant and expecting her second child. The news threw a wrench in the boys’ plan to invite Angelina, Jenni, and Deena to Vegas at the same time in hopes they could sit down and hash things out.

The boys broke the news to Deena during one of the most recent episodes and she broke down crying. Thankfully, they were smart enough to surprise her with her husband Chris Buckner, and son CJ to help soften the blow.

Angelina arrived and was still fired up about the wedding drama. The boys hoped to calm her down and convince her to smooth things over with the girls.

The final few minutes of the most recent episode showed Mike giving Angelina an ultimatum and telling her if she wanted to be part of their family then she needed to get serious and try to work things out with Deena and Jenni.

What’s to come?

The mid-season preview showed lots of drama and crazy antics still to come when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns.

A wise man once said…. A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. 🌊 In 2021, the fam has more sit-downs, surprises, and shenanigans in store when #JSFamilyVacation continues on January 7th! pic.twitter.com/GMFD3mp9g4 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 17, 2020

Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are set to announce their pregnancy news to the roommates. They recently came out with the news on social media and revealed they are having a baby boy in the spring.

The roommates set up a wedding redo for Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira. Previews show the cast in attendance as the couple renewed their vows.

Jenni will finally arrive after she was sidelined from complications from TMJ surgery. Things look to get dramatic once the girls finally come face to face with Angelina and they even got so bad, that they enlisted the help of Dr. Drew Pinksy.

While the future of the Jersey Shore family remains unknown, fans can tune in to find out what happens when all of the roommates are finally under one roof when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.