Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd shared some beautiful professional pics of herself, boyfriend Zach, and daughter Ryder and shared with fans that she had some fun when Zach tried out a labor simulator.

In a series of pictures, Cheyenne shared two professional photos with her 1.5m followers, and captioned them, “My whole life in one picture 🖤” while crediting the photographer, stylist, hairstylist, and makeup artist.

Cheyenne’s family wore color-coordinated outfits for their photo shoot

In the color-coordinated pics, the soon-to-be family of four casually posed on the ground, seated next to each other.

Cheyenne wore a simple white tank dress that accentuated her baby bump and draped a denim jacket over her shoulders.

In the second photo, Cheyenne rested her head on Zach’s shoulder while she gazed into the lens.

Zach wore the same colors as Cheyenne, in a white tee and white pants, with a light denim jacket.

Ryder was sure to match her parents in denim overalls with a white tee underneath.

Zach shared some more pics from the photo shoot on his page

Cheyenne’s boyfriend, Zach, also shared his own series of pics and wrote to his 105k followers, “I love my family! Thank you @ashabailey_ and @theplacestudios today was dope!”

In Zach’s pics, which were set in black and white, he and Cheyenne joined daughter Ryder on a bed for a casual pose.

He wore all white and Ryder rested on her mom’s baby bump, with her arms around her mom’s legs. Cheyenne wore a white button-down shirt that was open to reveal her growing baby bump.

In the second pic, Zach and Cheyenne were in their white and denim attire again, and gazed into each other’s eyes for the cameras while Cheyenne gently cradled her baby bump.

Cheyenne had some fun zapping Zach with a pregnancy simulator

Just a couple of days prior, Cheyenne had some fun with Zach in a YouTube video on their page when she tried out a labor simulator on him.

Cheyenne captioned the video, “BOYFRIEND EXPERIENCES THE PAIN OF GIVING BIRTH!!! (HE DID NOT WANT TO DO IT!!)”

To make things fun, Cheyenne strapped Zach up to the machine, then asked him questions about her life, zapping him whenever he answered incorrectly.

When Cheyenne asked Zach how far along in her pregnancy she was that day, he incorrectly answered “30 weeks,” then changed his answer to “32 weeks.”

Cheyenne turned on the machine, causing Zach to scream out, “Stop!” several times before ripping the machine’s pads off his stomach.

Cheyenne seemed to be having a little bit too much fun with the experiment, as she continued to drill Zach with questions about her siblings and graduating college.

Zach was a good sport about getting zapped

Zach got continually zapped for his wrong answers and the couple, mostly Cheyenne, laughed throughout the video.

When Cheyenne asked Zach if he was okay, he responded, “I’m fine, keep going. I feel like it’s giving me some abs.”

Cheyenne has plenty to look forward to these days

The couple reconciled last year and announced they were expecting a baby in December 2020. Baby Ace is due this June.

Their over-the-top gender reveal was featured on the Teen Mom OG finale. Cheyenne recently stressed over awaiting testing results for VLCAD and some fans were surprised when she went off on her sister during last week’s episode.

Luckily for the couple, they received news that their results were negative for VLCAD.

Cheyenne, who has admitted to struggling with this pregnancy, was among a few other cast members who shared their feelings about this season coming to an end.

Although the regular season is over, fans have part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion special to look forward to next week.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.