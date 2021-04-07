Cheyenne Floyd worries about genetic testing: Here’s what condition Ryder from Teen Mom has

Cheyenne Floyd worries about her genetic testing as she fears her newborn could have the same condition as Ryder Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd is having a difficult pregnancy the second time around and opened up about her stress on the recent episode of Teen Mom OG.

Cheyenne shared with her mother and sister that she was feeling a lot of anxiety as she awaited genetic testing results. In a previous episode, she shared that she felt she had “PTSD” from her first pregnancy due to her daughter Ryder’s condition.

Ryder was diagnosed with a congenital condition called a VCLAD deficiency, which stands for “very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency.”

The condition causes the body to have difficulty breaking down fatty acids, especially during long periods of time without food. It can result in low blood sugar, low energy, and weak muscles.

According to Mayo Clinic Laboratories, the deficiency occurs in “approximately 1 in 30,000 births” and can be “classified into 3 categories.”

Mayo Clinic explained that those with early-onset type can present with cardiomyopathy, which can make it difficult for the heart to deliver blood to the body, and often presents itself within the “first few months of life.”

Certain types of VCLAD can also cause sudden death, and those with late-onset type can present with symptoms later on in life and suffer from muscle dysfunction in the form of cramps and low exercise tolerance.

Cheyenne is fearful that her newborn son could be diagnosed with VCLAD just like Ryder was. She has been worried as she’s awaited the results of her testing.

Ryder’s severity of VCLAD and how it’s affected her life

During an interview with Us Weekly, Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton, shared more details about the severity of Ryder’s particular condition and how it’s impacted her life.

While he said her type was more mild than others, it still posed an issue for her.

Cory explained, “She can’t process fatty foods into energy. When she was a newborn, Cheyenne would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist.”

Cheyenne explained that the condition is rare and she hadn’t heard of it until Ryder was diagnosed.

Despite her condition, Ryder has remained active and lives a normal life.

The couple experienced a scare last year when Ryder had a fever and couldn’t eat much of anything. Cheyenne explained that due to her condition, going without food can be particularly dangerous for Ryder and can cause her body to go into shock.

Thankfully, Ryder made a full recovery and has been a healthy child ever since.

Cheyenne fears for her baby

As Cheyenne dealt with the agony of waiting for her testing to come back, she cried to her mother and sister.

She said that she was worried about how her newborn could be affected if he were to be diagnosed with the condition,and said she felt like she was “going crazy.”

Her mother assured her that she was blessed with one healthy child and she would soon be blessed with another.

Fans can tune in to new episodes of Teen Mom OG to find out the results of Cheyenne’s testing.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.