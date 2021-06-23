Teen Mom 2 fans weigh in on feud between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about the ongoing feud between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

For weeks now, Teen Mom 2 castmates Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been in an online feud that seemingly won’t end, and fans of the show are speaking out about the drama.

Their feud began when Kail didn’t appear in an episode of Teen Mom 2. Kail alleged that she was made aware by MTV that she wouldn’t appear in the episode.

Claiming that she chose not to film certain events in her life, Kail explained the situation to her followers.

However, Briana felt it was unfair that Kail didn’t have to tape everything for the show, including her “humiliating” moments — specifically, Kail’s altercation with ex Chris Lopez that ended up with her getting arrested for punching him after he cut their son, Lux’s hair.

Briana went on a social media tirade, accusing Kail of being inauthentic and claiming that she broke into Chris Lopez’s home, which Kail later denied.

Kail defended her choice not to film certain events in her life and told her fans that her seniority earned her to right to choose what she films. However, fans of the show sided with Briana and felt that Kail should have to film everything in her life.

Kail reignited the feud on her podcast and Briana fired back

Kail took it a step further and went on her podcast, Coffee Convos, to tell her listeners that she didn’t want anything to do with Briana.

Briana clapped back yet again in a long-winded interview and said that Kail has “hatred in her heart.” Briana included a swipe-up link to her interview, with a headline for the article that read, “Stop your bulls**t & save your drama for baby daddy #4[.]”

The article, which appeared to be clickbait (but wasn’t), caught the attention of Teen Mom 2 fans who weighed in on the never-ending feud between Briana and Kail.

Teen Mom 2 fans weighed in on Kail and Briana’s feud

A Teen Mom 2 fan posted a pic of the swipe-up link on Reddit and fans of the show discussed Kail and Briana’s feud.

One Teen Mom 2 fan shared Briana’s swipe-up article on Reddit and fans discussed her feud with Kail. Pic credit: u/AggressiveCrow3967

Some fans of the show mocked Briana for sharing a headline mocking the number of baby daddies Kail has. Kail has three baby daddies — she shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Briana has two baby daddies of her own — she shares daughter Nova with Devoin Austin and daughter Stella with Luis Hernandez.

“I mean, unless Bri is done having children, she’s about to end up with the same amount of baby daddies as Kail soooo 🤔” wrote one fan of the show on the Reddit thread.

Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Kail and Briana’s ongoing feud. Pic credit: u/AggressiveCrow3967

Another fan of the show thought that Briana capitalized on the feud for monetary gains. They wrote, “I kinda think Bri got the call from MTV that she’d be hired on to TM2 & she immediately started plotting. She was [probably] like, ‘I need this check for at least 5 years!’ And Brittany was like ‘Start a fight with one of these bitches and NEVER. LET. IT. DIE. NEVER!'”

One Reddit user made light of the feud between Kail and Briana when they commented, “3 things in life are certain:

Death Taxes Briana and Kail’s pointless feud”

Will Briana and Kail’s feud ever end?

Kail and Briana’s ongoing feud may not come as a surprise, given their history. After Kail divorced ex Javi Marroquin in 2017, he briefly dated Briana, setting off their feud.

It seemed as though Kail had made a peace offering when she congratulated Briana on her engagement last month. But it looks like this rivalry won’t end any time soon, if at all.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.