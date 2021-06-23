Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2 fans weigh in on feud between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry


Kail and Briana of Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about the ongoing feud between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

For weeks now, Teen Mom 2 castmates Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been in an online feud that seemingly won’t end, and fans of the show are speaking out about the drama.

Their feud began when Kail didn’t appear in an episode of Teen Mom 2. Kail alleged that she was made aware by MTV that she wouldn’t appear in the episode.

Claiming that she chose not to film certain events in her life, Kail explained the situation to her followers.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

However, Briana felt it was unfair that Kail didn’t have to tape everything for the show, including her “humiliating” moments — specifically, Kail’s altercation with ex Chris Lopez that ended up with her getting arrested for punching him after he cut their son, Lux’s hair.

monsterscriticsreality

892 2,262

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline shared some motivational posts online, but her haters used it as an ...

View

Jun 23

4 2
Open
Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline shared some motivational posts online, but her haters used it as an opportunity to throw major shade at her.⁠ ⁠ Now that Jade has fully healed from her BBL surgery and can enjoy the results, it looks like she’s reflecting on her journey with a positive outlook.⁠ ⁠ Over the weekend, Jade tweeted to her 90.2k followers, “The one who angers you, controls you. So many [people] let others get under their skin. Let that s**t go and be happy. 💕once I started to say f**k it, I’ve been so much happier lol I don’t be pressed about s**t.”⁠ ⁠ Catch up on Jade's plastic surgery journey and see what people had to say back to Jade's motivational message at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ -------------⁠ #teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomog #jadecline #bbl #brazilianbuttlift #mia #painful #excruciatingpain #painfulrecovery #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #brianadejesus #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #youngmom #plasticsurgery #16andpregnant #trolls #positivity #shade #haters #BBL

Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline shared some motivational posts online, but her haters used it as an opportunity to throw major shade at her.⁠

Now that Jade has fully healed from her BBL surgery and can enjoy the results, it looks like she’s reflecting on her journey with a positive outlook.⁠

Over the weekend, Jade tweeted to her 90.2k followers, “The one who angers you, controls you. So many [people] let others get under their skin. Let that s**t go and be happy. 💕once I started to say f**k it, I’ve been so much happier lol I don’t be pressed about s**t.”⁠

Catch up on Jade's plastic surgery journey and see what people had to say back to Jade's motivational message at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
-------------⁠
#teenmom #teenmom2 #teenmomog #jadecline #bbl #brazilianbuttlift #mia #painful #excruciatingpain #painfulrecovery #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #brianadejesus #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #youngmom #plasticsurgery #16andpregnant #trolls #positivity #shade #haters #BBL ...

4 2

Briana went on a social media tirade, accusing Kail of being inauthentic and claiming that she broke into Chris Lopez’s home, which Kail later denied.

Kail defended her choice not to film certain events in her life and told her fans that her seniority earned her to right to choose what she films. However, fans of the show sided with Briana and felt that Kail should have to film everything in her life.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Kail reignited the feud on her podcast and Briana fired back

Kail took it a step further and went on her podcast, Coffee Convos, to tell her listeners that she didn’t want anything to do with Briana.

Briana clapped back yet again in a long-winded interview and said that Kail has “hatred in her heart.” Briana included a swipe-up link to her interview, with a headline for the article that read, “Stop your bulls**t & save your drama for baby daddy #4[.]”

The article, which appeared to be clickbait (but wasn’t), caught the attention of Teen Mom 2 fans who weighed in on the never-ending feud between Briana and Kail.

Teen Mom 2 fans weighed in on Kail and Briana’s feud

A Teen Mom 2 fan posted a pic of the swipe-up link on Reddit and fans of the show discussed Kail and Briana’s feud.

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Reddit
One Teen Mom 2 fan shared Briana’s swipe-up article on Reddit and fans discussed her feud with Kail. Pic credit: u/AggressiveCrow3967
/Reddit

Some fans of the show mocked Briana for sharing a headline mocking the number of baby daddies Kail has. Kail has three baby daddies — she shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Briana has two baby daddies of her own — she shares daughter Nova with Devoin Austin and daughter Stella with Luis Hernandez.

“I mean, unless Bri is done having children, she’s about to end up with the same amount of baby daddies as Kail soooo 🤔” wrote one fan of the show on the Reddit thread.

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Reddit
Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Kail and Briana’s ongoing feud. Pic credit: u/AggressiveCrow3967
/Reddit

Another fan of the show thought that Briana capitalized on the feud for monetary gains. They wrote, “I kinda think Bri got the call from MTV that she’d be hired on to TM2 & she immediately started plotting. She was [probably] like, ‘I need this check for at least 5 years!’ And Brittany was like ‘Start a fight with one of these bitches and NEVER. LET. IT. DIE. NEVER!'”

One Reddit user made light of the feud between Kail and Briana when they commented, “3 things in life are certain:

  1. Death
  2. Taxes
  3. Briana and Kail’s pointless feud”

Will Briana and Kail’s feud ever end?

Kail and Briana’s ongoing feud may not come as a surprise, given their history. After Kail divorced ex Javi Marroquin in 2017, he briefly dated Briana, setting off their feud.

It seemed as though Kail had made a peace offering when she congratulated Briana on her engagement last month. But it looks like this rivalry won’t end any time soon, if at all.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x