Teen Mom 2 fans mock Briana DeJesus’ Brazilian Butt Lift results

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 got slammed for her Brazilian Butt Lift results. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus had a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, but fans of the show aren’t exactly impressed with her results.

Jade Cline’s surgery journey has been a major storyline this season on Teen Mom 2, chronicling her recovery from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and 360° liposuction surgery.

Briana also underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift, breast implants, and liposuction back in 2016 and helped Jade recover after her surgery.

Briana’s air time during Jade’s segments has given Teen Mom 2 fans a good look at her surgery results, and fans don’t think the MTV star should have gotten the elective surgery in the first place.

Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t impressed with Briana’s BBL

A Reddit user created a thread entitled, “So..this is what Jade put her life on the line for huh,” and included a side view pic of Briana, showcasing the MTV star’s booty.

The Reddit user’s pic was a screenshot from this week’s episode, showing Briana standing on Jade’s rental home porch, wearing skintight leopard print shorts.

A Reddit user shared a sideview screenshot of Briana’s results of her Brazilian butt lift. Pic credit: u/IlikeTherapy/Reddit

Other Reddit users and fans of Teen Mom 2 spoke out against Briana’s choice to get surgery and slammed her results.

“So out of proportion,” wrote another Reddit user.

Another Reddit user mocked Briana’s behind. “Oh wow. It looks so ridiculous when you see it side on like that. I don’t get the diaper butt craze at all,” they wrote.

One fan of Teen Mom 2 asked, “I thought she went back to Dr. Miami awhile ago to get “un-botched” and ditch her diaper butt?”

Briana did go back for corrective procedures, including a breast lift, tummy tuck, and butt reshaping procedure, two years after her initial surgery. In 2018, she documented her surgery journey for Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t feeling Briana’s surgery results. Pic credit: u/IlikeTherapy/Reddit

Another fan of the show thought Briana’s butt looked like a stack of bricks. They wrote, “A stack of bricks for a butt. She looks so misshapen but swears she’s the s**t.”

“God [d**n] that is AWFUL,” said another Reddit user on the thread.

More Reddit users spoke out about Briana’s “botched” surgery. Pic credit: u/IlikeTherapy/Reddit

Briana’s BBL isn’t the only thing making headlines lately

Briana made headlines last week when she ignited a Teen Mom 2 feud that spread between herself, Kail Lowry, and Ashley Jones. Even Ashley’s mom and Briana’s mom, Roxanne, went head-to-head on social media, defending their daughters.

Briana set off Kail when she accused her of not filming her “humiliating” moments for the show, specifically her domestic abuse incident involving her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Ashley got involved after Briana shared a private apology message on social media. Briana also claimed that Ashley’s house on Teen Mom 2 is “fake” and that MTV rented the house to use during filming.

In the meantime, Briana called out haters who claimed she broke it off with her fiance, Javi Gonzalez. In addition, the 27-year-old mom of two clarified that she was spotted without her engagement ring because, like her booty, it was being resized.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.