Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez still together — Here’s why Teen Mom 2 star wasn’t wearing engagement ring

Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez are still engaged despite rumors circulating that they split just weeks after taking their relationship to the next step.

Teen Mom 2 viewers began noticing her ring was missing in photos shared on social media. So naturally, Briana chose not to respond to the questions to speak out when she felt the time was right.

Now that it’s clear Briana and Javi are still together, the question about why she isn’t wearing the ring is the one on viewers’ minds as they piece things together.

Why wasn’t Briana DeJesus wearing her engagement ring?

Speaking to Celebuzz exclusively, Briana DeJesus talked about the engagement ring and why she hasn’t been seeing wearing it in photos.

The Teen Mom 2 star said, “First off—Javi and I are 100% together and we are happy. In fact, he went to the store to upgrade my ring today.”

She continued, “You can see in the text where he says that he loves me and ‘the wedding bands that go with it for after we’re married are so fire.’ So, yes, we’re together, very much in love, and engaged.”

It looks like Briana and Javi are going strong and moving toward a wedding soon. Teen Mom 2 viewers got to see a little bit of him on the show, but the contact has been limited so far. Hopefully, he is shown more so everyone can get an idea of who the tattoo artist is ahead of the couple tying the knot.

Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2

This season on Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus has been more open about her relationship with Javi Gonzalez. Last season, she wouldn’t even reveal who he was when she talked to Shirley about him and spent time on vacation with him.

After the show aired recently, Briana took to social media to discuss why Kailyn Lowry wasn’t on the episode and discuss how it was seeing Jade Cline following her plastic surgery. That Instagram Live opened up many wounds and even sent the new Teen Mom 2 girl, Ashley Jones, reeling.

The battle between Briana and her baby daddies continues this season. Devoin Austin is still seeing Nova, but Luis hasn’t been consistent in Stella’s life at all. Despite attempting to make things better with his daughter last season, he hasn’t been present the way Devoin has with his daughter. In fact, Stella adores Nova’s dad, and he often hangs out with both girls.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.