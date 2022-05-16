Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj show off their similar sparkling teeth

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s similar shiny teeth were apparent in a recent photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey stars, Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj posed in a picture highlighting their similar sparkling teeth.

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins traveled to Turkey to get multiple cosmetic procedures, including shaving their real teeth to get flashy veneers.

Florian appears to have followed suit because Darcey and Stacey were back in Turkey a few months ago, with Florian this time, and Florian showed off a different-looking smile after the visit.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj showed off their similar sparkling smiles

Stacey posted a selfie of her and her husband Florian to her Instagram page.

28-year-old Florian and 48-year-old Stacey had glowing smiles in the picture with a filter over it.

Both their bright white and straight sets of teeth stood out and looked very similar to one another.

Stacey and Florian’s smiles were apparent in their recent selfie. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Before Florian’s teeth glow up, he was known to have a unique smile that was often talked about by Darcey & Stacey viewers.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj seem to be living in Miami

During Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers learned about the Silva twins’ obsession with Miami and Stacey’s intense desire to move there.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Florian was not on board with a move to Miami because he had modeling connections forming back in Connecticut, where they lived. Stacey also has two sons back in Connecticut, and Darcey has two daughters there.

All that aside, Stacey and Florian appear to be living in Miami along with Darcey and perhaps Georgi Rusev because all of their posts over the last few months have been geotagged there.

Whether they’ve shown clips or pictures at beach clubs or nightclubs or shared modeling pictures in the Florida city, it has been clear that the Silva twins have been all about Miami.

In Season 3, Darcey and Stacey put on a swimsuit fashion show and talked about how Miami was a great place for them business-wise. Their good friend Michael who appeared on the show last season also lived in Miami and helped hook them up in his network.

If Darcey & Stacey gets renewed for a fourth season, it’s possible that viewers could be seeing more of the women, and the men in their lives, in Miami.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.