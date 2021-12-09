Darcey & Stacey film new season in Miami — Here’s what to expect in Season 3

Darcey & Stacey Season 3 is returning. Pic credit: TLC

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey is set to premiere in a few weeks and the Silva twins have some new and exciting things in store. Season 2 was riddled with drama, and things will pick up right where they left off when the TLC spinoff returns to TV.

Viewers are itching to find out the status of Darcey Silva and her ex-fiance Georgi Rusev’s relationship after things ended disastrously last season. We’ve watched Darcey’s quest to find love for many years now and many were hopeful she had found that in Georgi.

However, immediately after the couple got engaged things started to go downhill and by the end of the season, Darcey returned the engagement ring. Since then the pair have kept the status of their relationship a mystery, but all will be revealed when the show returns.

Darcey & Stacey head to Miami in Season 3

In Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins head to Miami for both business and pleasure, but they don’t leave the drama behind.

“We’re gonna go see friends we haven’t seen in a while, we’re gonna go see our family, and we have a huge fashion show that we have to pull off,” shared Stacey in the clip.

The fashion show is for the twin’s clothing brand House of Eleven which they’ve been promoting heavily on social media.

However, there will be plenty of drama as well.

Tensions will flare between Stacey and her husband Florian when she expresses a desire to live in Miami. Florian thinks it’s too expensive, and after they find out the exorbitant prices for apartments in Miami, things get tense between the couple.

Here’s what to expect on Darcey & Stacey

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey will premiere on January 10, and of course, Darcey and Georgi’s relationship drama will continue to play out. After taking a break from each other, Georgi reached out to Darcey during her time in Miami.

In the clip, she tells her family about Georgi reaching out and they don’t appear too happy about it. However, Darcey is a sucker for love so she follows her heart and meets up with her ex-fiance.

“I’ve had a lot of toxic relationships and they’ve always ended on a really bad note,” confessed Darcey in the clip. “This time I just wanna be able to break the bad patterns. I’m nervous about meeting Georgi, I don’t know what I’m about to walk into.”

There’s a lot more in store for viewers when Season 3 airs, will you be tuning in?

Check out a preview of the new season below.

Darcey & Stacey Season 3 premieres January 10 on TLC.